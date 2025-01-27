Hypocrites: Reform UK set to host a £25,000-a-head dinner in Mayfair

A party led by a millionaire former banker, courting rich Tory donors. So much for being the party of ordinary people.

Reform UK, which so often likes to portray itself as the party of ordinary people against the establishment, is set to host a £25,000-a-head dinner in Mayfair this week as it seeks to woo former Tory donors.

After Elon Musk’s reported donation looking increasingly unlikely after he called for Nigel Farage to be replaced as leader of the party, Reform has turned its attention once more to winning over former Tory donors with deep pockets, despite trying to portray itself as an anti-establishment party.

The FT reports that party leader Nigel Farage and treasurer Nick Candy are hoping to raise more than £1million from the event at the Mayfair private members’ club Oswald’s on Tuesday.

It states: “Tickets to the event range from £10,000 to £25,000, and the event expects to attract up to 90 people, said a person familiar with the arrangements.

“One former Tory donor planning to attend told the Financial Times they had chosen a £25,000 ticket, instead of a cheaper option, in order to examine how the party “treat senior donors, whether they respect them”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward