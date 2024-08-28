Majority of Tory members believe merger with Reform would lead to election victory

That so many party members think a merger with Nigel Farage’s Reform would lead to an election victory tells you all you need to know about what kind of future the Tory party is headed for.

A majority of Tory party members believe that a merger with the right-wing populist party Reform UK would lead to an election victory.

In a sign of just how right-wing and out of touch Tory party members are, a poll for YouGov found that 52% of Tory members believe a merger with Reform would lead to an election victory.

And alarmingly, half of Tory members (51%) believe the party should move towards the right under the next leader, against a third (34%) who think it should move towards the political centre and one in eight (12%) who feel the party should ideologically stay where it is.

It was only a few weeks ago that Reform’s leader Farage admitted to sharing misinformation which contributed to far-right riots in towns and cities across the UK.

Senior Tories like Suella Braverman have previously called for an ‘accommodation’ with Nigel Farage.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward