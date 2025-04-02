Reform UK deputy Richard Tice slammed for saying mental health is ‘modern equivalent of back pain’

Reform UK have once more shown how out of touch and lacking in compassion they are, after the party’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice compared mental health difficulties to ‘back pain’.

He made the horrendous comments while appearing on LBC taking questions from callers. Tice, the MP for Boston and Skegness was answering a question about autism and ADHD from a caller named Alex.

He replied saying: “Disabilities where you are unable to work. Serious mental health is horrific, none of us should underestimate that.

“There are people using mental health as a modern day equivalent of back pain.”

The caller hit back saying it was an ‘offensive’ and ‘horrendous’ thing to say.

A social media user wrote on X: “Hey @TiceRichard, I live with Bipolar disorder. Next time I go through a manic episode, you are free to come round and spend the day/week with me and we see if you will compare it to a ” modern day back pain.”

Another added: “Completely void of empathy. Shame on you, @TiceRichard. You clearly have absolutely no clue how debilitating severe mental illness can be. Where sleep is the only sanctuary (if no nightmares) & waking up in the morning fills you with dread. Disgusting excuse of a “man”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward