Humiliation for Brexit bankroller Arron Banks after he is denied entry to US for his own Donald Trump inauguration party

“LOL. Arron Banks has been banned from the US. I guess they took back control.”

Millionaire backer of Brexit, Arron Banks, who co-founded the Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, has been left humiliated after he was denied entry to the US by immigration officials, meaning he is unable to attend his own inauguration party for Donald Trump.

Banks, the Sunday Times reported, was due to host a £150,000 ‘Stars and Stripes and Union Jack Party’, celebrating Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with guests expected to include Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and Liz Truss.

However, Banks’ electronic travel authorisation (more commonly known as an Esta) has been rejected. In a statement to the newspaper, Banks claimed the refusal was a “political decision” and “revenge for the failed Russia Hoax perpetrated on both sides of the Atlantic” – that being investigations and concerns about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement in the Sunday Times, Mr Banks said: “I am shocked that that US embassy have blocked our visa to the US. This is a political decision and revenge for the failed Russia Hoax perpetrated on both sides of the Atlantic. The Biden administration weaponised corrupt lawfare, politics and the ‘dying fake media’ and President Trump fought it all to win the election, the biggest comeback in political history.”

Farage was among those furious at Banks being denied entry to the U.S., posting on X: “Arron Banks is a good man and a friend of America.

“It is astonishing that US Citizenship and Immigration Services have denied him entry for the inauguration.”

However, others were left amused and mocked Banks. One social media user wrote: “LOL. Arron Banks has been banned from the US. I guess they took back control.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward