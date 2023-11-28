Liz Truss endorses Donald Trump and says Joe Biden must be voted out of the White House to make the world safer

Truss has been cosying up to the Republican right in the US where she has found a more sympathetic audience for her disastrous ideas and policies.

Not content with having wrecked the British economy and being booted out of office, Liz Truss now thinks the world will be safer in the hands of Donald Trump as opposed to Joe Biden.

Truss, who has shown no remorse or humility after being booted out of office after just 49 days in power after her disastrous policies wrecked the economy and resulted in financial turmoil, has now turned her attention to foreign affairs, claiming that the US needs a new President in the White House to take on the growing threats posed by China, Russia and Iran.

Truss, who has been cosying up to the Republican right in the US where she has found a more sympathetic audience for her disastrous policies, is once more heading to Washington DC to meet senior Republicans in the Capitol. She took aim at the leadership of President Joe Biden in an article penned for the Wall Street Journal, in which she wrote that for as long as she could remember the US had led the free world in resisting tyranny such as Communism.

She wrote: “The world would benefit from more of that kind of American leadership today.

“I hope that a Republican will be returned to the White House in 2024.

“There must be conservative leadership in the US that is once again bold enough to call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat.”

Her comments could be seen as an endorsement of former President Donald Trump who is the overwhelming frontrunner to take the Republican nomination.

It’s interesting to see that Truss thinks Trump is the one to stand up to the likes of Russia, despite the fact that the Republican tried to cosy up to President Putin. In September, Trump said he had enjoyed hearing that he had drawn praise from the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with the Russian President endorsing Trump’s repeated boasts that he could bring Russia’s conflict with Ukraine to an end.

Last year, Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy”, yet Truss thinks he’s best placed to take on Russia.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward