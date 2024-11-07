Bernie Sanders slams Democratic Party for losing to Donald Trump

The senator accused the party of 'abandoning working class people'

Independent US senator Bernie Sanders has issued a damning critique of the Democratic Party after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Sanders, who twice unsuccessfully sought the Democrats’ nomination for president, accused the party of ‘abandoning working class people’.

In a statement released on November 6, Sanders said: “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they are right.”

He then went on to say: “Today, while the very rich are doing phenomenally well, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and we have more income and wealth inequality than ever before. Unbelievably, real, inflation-accounted-for weekly wages for the average American worker are actually lower than they were 50 years ago.”

His statement concluded with a vicious critique of the Democratic Party. He said: “Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not.

“In the coming weeks and months, those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions.

“Stay tuned.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward