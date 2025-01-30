Brits regret Brexit: majority now say UK was wrong to leave the EU

More than half of voters support rejoining the EU, according to a new YouGov poll

More than half of Brits (55%) believe the country was wrong to vote to leave the EU in 2016, while 30% say it was the right decision, according to a new YouGov poll.

This means public support for Brexit has now fallen to its lowest level since YouGov began asking this question after the referendum.

One in six Leave voters (18%) now say that it was wrong for Britain to choose to leave the EU, however, 66% still say Britain made the right decision.

Younger voters are particularly critical of Brexit, with three-quarters of 18-24 year olds saying Britain was wrong to leave, compared with just one in ten who believe it was the right decision.

When assessing Brexit’s impact, more than six in ten Brits view it as more of a failure, while just 11% see it as a success.

Another 20% take a neutral stance, considering it neither a success nor a failure.

In terms of the UK’s future relationship with the EU, nearly two-thirds (64%) of Brits support a closer relationship with the EU without formally rejoining any of its institutions.

This view is shared by 60% of Leave voters and 53% of Reform UK voters.

Support for reversing Brexit is also high, with 55% of Brits in favour of rejoining the EU.

The poll, conducted between 20 and 21 January, surveyed a sample of 2,225 adults.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward