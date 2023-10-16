Demand to reverse Brexit hits ‘highest ever level’

A poll in May also revealed that both Tory and Leave backers feel that Brexit has been a failure.
The demand to reverse Brexit has hit its ‘highest ever level’, according to a new poll which shows a staggering level of disillusionment with the decision to leave the EU.
The poll from WeThink, affiliated with Omnisis, shows that 63% of those surveyed believe that the UK should now reverse the referendum result, and return to its previous trading relationship with the bloc. Just 37% of voters want to stay out of the EU.
It comes after even former UKIP leader Nigel Farage conceded earlier this year that the split from the EU had been a failure, after being presented with facts which showed the damage the Brexit vote had done to the UK economy.
The Brexit vote has resulted in a 4% hit to the economy over the medium-to-long-term, which amounts to £40bn in tax revenues.
The UK is also the only G7 economy not back to its pre-pandemic size.
A poll in May revealed that both Tory and Leave backers feel that Brexit has been a failure.
The poll, carried out by the Times, showed that 37% of Leave voters believe Brexit has a been a failure, with just 20% saying it a success and 35% sitting on the fence.
Meanwhile, 38% of Tory voters think Brexit has been more of a failure, compared to 22% of Tory voters who think it’s been more of a success.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
