EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say Brexit has been unsuccessful, poll finds

The findings come at a time when demand to reverse Brexit has hit its highest ever level.

A majority of voters believe that Brexit has been unsuccessful, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

Asked to what extent they would you say that Brexit has been successful, or unsuccessful, 54% of voters said that they thought Brexit had been unsuccessful. Only 34% of voters say that Brexit has been a success.

The poll, carried out by Savanta, also found that those aged between 55-64 were most likely to say that Brexit had been a failure, with 59% of those asked saying that Brexit had been unsuccessful. The figure drops to 55% among 18-24 year olds.

When it comes to party affiliation, while 38% of Conservative Party voters believe Brexit has been unsuccessful, the figure rises to 69% of Labour Party voters and 73% of Lib Dem voters. 67% of Green Party voters also think Brexit has been unsuccessful.

Last month, polling from YouGov showed that just 12% of the country think that the UK’s split with the European Union has gone well. To make matters worse for Brexiteers, just 2% of those asked said that they think Brexit has gone ‘very well’.

The findings come at a time when demand to reverse Brexit has hit its highest ever level. A poll from WeThink, affiliated with Omnisis, shows that 63% of those surveyed believe that the UK should now reverse the referendum result, and return to its previous trading relationship with the bloc. Just 37% of voters want to stay out of the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward