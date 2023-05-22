Shock poll reveals both Tory and Leave voters believe Brexit is a ‘failure’

Brexit has failed

A new poll of voters has revealed that both Tory and Leave backers feel that Brexit has been a failure.

The poll, carried out by the Times, shows that 37% of Leave voters believe Brexit has a been a failure, with just 20% saying it a success and 35% sitting on the fence.

Meanwhile, 38% of Tory voters think Brexit has been more of a failure, compared to 22% of Tory voters who think it’s been more of a success.

The poll was carried out by YouGov and comes after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage conceded last week that the split from the EU had been a failure, after being presented with facts which showed the damage the Brexit vote had done to the UK economy.

Farage made the admission during an appearance on BBC Newsnight, where it was highlighted that the Brexit vote had resulted in a 4% hit to the economy over the medium-to-long-term, which amounted to £40bn in tax revenues.

The UK is also the only G7 economy not back to its pre-pandemic size.

Farage said in response: “We’ve mismanaged this totally, and if you look at simple things such as takeovers, such as corporation tax, we are driving business away from our country.

″Arguably, now we’re back in control, we’re regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members. Brexit has failed.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

