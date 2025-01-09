‘Man of the people’ Nigel Farage was paid £189,000 last year by gold company to work part-time

He also received £219,506 since July from GB News for his work as a presenter.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who likes to portray himself as an ‘ordinary man of the people’, raked in £189,000 last year as a brand ambassador for a gold company.

Farage, who it was revealed last year is the UK’s highest-earning MP, is also paid to be a presenter for right-wing channel GB News while also serving as the MP for Clacton, leading many to question just how much time he is devoting to his constituents.

The Guardian revealed last month that Farage was promoting gold on behalf of Direct Bullion on a podcast sponsored by the company in November hosted by a fellow brand ambassador and influencer, Rob Moore.

Farage’s latest role was at the time not declared on the MPs’ register of interests.

However, the Guardian now reports that he was paid £189,000 and ‘declared the payment for four hours of employment a month with Direct Bullion since July, plus a back payment for work before the election’.

According to the latest register of MPs’ interests, Farage was also paid £4,361.75 to cover expenses by the New York Young Republican Club for his appearance at a Make America Great Again gala to celebrate Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

He also received £219,506 since July from GB News for his work as a presenter.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward