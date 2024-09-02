Nigel Farage has amassed a £3 million property empire following Brexit

'His beachfront properties are owned by his company Thorn In The Side Limited, which is worth £1.3m, but he has not declared himself the sole shareholder.'

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who likes to portray himself as a ‘man of the people’, has amassed a £3 million property empire following Brexit, some details of which he has omitted from his standards submission, it has been revealed.

It comes after Farage was shown to be the highest earning MP after submitting his register of interests, which shows that on top of his MPs salary of £91,346, the former UKIP leader rakes in almost £98,000 a month to be a presenter on GB News, as well as £4,000 a month writing articles for the Daily Telegraph as well as additional income from media appearances.

The Mirror reports that Farage has also managed to build up a multi-million property empire, which alongside his £1 million family home, includes two beachside homes on the Kent coast as well as an investment property he rents out in Surrey.

The paper reports: “Our investigation – carried out with the Good Law Project – raises questions about the interests he registered with the parliamentary authorities last month.

“His beachfront properties are owned by his company Thorn In The Side Limited, which is worth £1.3m, but he has not declared himself the sole shareholder.”

The arch Brexiteer has also failed to register any income from “tax-free” gold bullion investment firm Direct Bullion, which describes Mr Farage as their “Brand Ambassador”.

Farage likes to portray himself as a ‘man of the people’ who is in touch with the concerns of ordinary Britons, yet his personal wealth allows him to insulate himself from the everyday challenges ordinary Britons face. And while most of the country takes an economic hit from Brexit, Farage has seen himself personally benefit.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward