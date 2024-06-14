Tory members want to strike a deal with Nigel Farage and Reform UK

CCHQ is so panicked that they have resorted to begging voters not to give the Labour Party a supermajority, warning that voting Reform would do exactly that.

The Tory Party is running so scared of Reform UK, that a majority of members back striking a deal with Nigel Farage and Reform UK, a poll has found.

It comes as a new poll shows Reform UK has overtaken the Tories in an opinion poll for the first time. The latest YouGov poll shows the Tories on 18% while Reform is on 19%.

CCHQ is so panicked that they have resorted to begging voters not to give the Labour Party a supermajority, warning that voting Reform would do exactly that.

A poll of Tory party members on Conservative Home has found that a majority (56 to 38 per cent) would back some sort of deal with Reform UK, if one were on the table.

Tory members don’t seem to be worried about the far-right views of Reform UK, and nor should we be surprised given the race to the bottom both parties are engaged in as they whip up culture wars and demonise minorities in a bid to secure votes.

Earlier this week it was reported that a Reform UK candidate posted in a blog that the country would be “far better” if it had “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two, leading to widespread outrage and condemnation.

Reform has decided to stand by Ian Gribbin, its candidate in Bexhill and Battle, who made the posts in 2022. He also wrote online that women were the “sponging gender” and should be “deprived of health care”.

That Tory members are comfortable to strike a deal with such a party tells you all you need to know about how far to the right they have drifted.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward