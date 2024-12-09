Suella Braverman’s husband defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

“I’m not defecting to ­Reform … This is the 21st century and not the 18th — my husband does not speak for me nor does he control my political affiliations.

Suella Braverman’s husband, Rael Braverman, has defected to Reform UK, forcing the former Home Secretary to reject claims that she too is considering defecting to Farage’s party.

Rael, a businessman, says it was “nice to believe in something again” following his defection, with the Times reporting that he was out campaigning over the weekend for his new party ‘after he jumped ship from the Conservatives on Saturday, the third notable Conservative to defect in the past week.’

Mr Braverman is set to become a senior campaigner for Nigel Farage’s party, defending farmers.

His defection led to increased rumours that Suella was on the verge of defecting too, rumours she categorically denied.

She told the Times: “I’m not defecting to ­Reform … This is the 21st century and not the 18th — my husband does not speak for me nor does he control my political affiliations.

“My husband and I have a healthy ­respect for each other’s independence — he doesn’t tell me how to do my job and I don’t tell him how to pick a ­political party”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward