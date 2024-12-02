Paul Mason calls Elon Musk’s ‘plan’ to make $100m donation to Reform UK ‘illegal’

'Well good luck with that, because I think last time I saw, Musk was a United States citizen so to give it [the donation] to Reform would be illegal'

Left-wing journalist Paul Mason has hit out against reports that Elon Musk is planning on giving a $100 million donation to Reform UK.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips yesterday, Mason dismissed the Tesla and X owner’s alleged plans to provide financial backing to Farage’s party to the tune of $100 million, or around £78 million, ahead of the 2029 election.

Addressing the claims, Mason said: “Well good luck with that, because I think last time I saw, Musk was a United States citizen so to give it [the donation] to Reform would be illegal”.

At a press conference last week, Farage addressed a question from an FT reporter about whether Trump and Musk would back Reform in the next election, suggesting they would: “Well, that’s what friends are for, isn’t it?”.

Former Tory MP Steve Baker also weighed in on the issue during an interview with Times Radio, calling the rumoured donation a waste of £100 million.

Baker said that people “loathe” Farage over Brexit, in the same way that they “loathe” him, adding that he has at least made “emollient” speeches about Brexit since the referendum.

He said: “No amount of money is going to make Nigel Farage popular with the people who he currently repels […] people loathe him over Brexit […] he would be wasting $100m”.

Baker also said that such a donation would be “breaking the spirit of the rules”.

Musk has not confirmed whether he is making the $100 million donation, but his father Errol Musk told GB News today that his son should donate the money ahead of the next general election, and suggested he might even consider becoming a UK citizen in order to do so.

Under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000, donations can only be made by ‘permissible donors,’ such as individuals on the UK electoral register or UK-registered companies.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward