Nigel Farage ‘isn’t far off’ being Tommy Robinson, according to former Tory chairman

Their views on the economy 'are ridiculous and would completely bankrupt us rather than partially bankrupt us'

A former Conservative Party chairman has said that Nigel Farage ‘isn’t far off’ being Tommy Robinson and also warned that Reform’s foreign policy, if implemented, would lead us to war.

Lord Patten’s warning comes as U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk is reported to be considering making a £100 million donation to the right-wing party led by Farage. Musk himself has spread misinformation about the UK on his X platform and has been criticised for allowing extremist content to be shared on the site.

Asked on LBC if it would be problematic to the British political system for Nigel Farage to accept a £100m donation from American billionaire Elon Musk, Lord Patten told LBC: “I don’t put anything past Mr Farage and his colleagues.

“I do think they represent a threat to democracy and good government in this country. That is why I think all of us, whether we are conservative by philosophy or not, should wish the present government the best of good luck.

“I don’t take [Nigel Farage] as seriously as some people do. Because he is so absurdly the loudmouth in the saloon bar. You leave the saloon bar in order to avoid listening to him.”

Lord Patten went on to add: “To favour a [Reform] government whose views on foreign policy, if implemented, would have us at war, whose views on the economy are ridiculous and would completely bankrupt us rather than partially bankrupt us, I don’t think that makes much sense.

“And whose views on things like immigration aren’t that far from Tommy Robinson.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward