Nigel Farage is roasted over his ‘desperate’ attempt to get paid subscribers

“The grifter keep on grifting … why am I not surprised.”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has been roasted online, following his desperate attempt to get paid subscribers on Twitter.

Farage tweeted: “Join my private Twitter Subscribers Club.. For just £5 per month you will get:

Monthly win a pint with Nigel prizes

Ask me anything on Twitter Spaces

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content

Plus much, much more… Head to my profile & click subscribe now!”

The plea for subscribers was met with much ridicule, with some speculating that he must be ‘skint’.

The arch Brexiteer also shared a video of himself with his tweet, where he said: “Well thank goodness for Elon Musk! Twitter is now genuinely a public space for free and open debate.”

He then went on to say that for £4.99 a month, subscribers would get exclusive, direct content, as well as access to “things that perhaps should be said in private” and free bottles of “Farage gin”.

He added: ″I promise you it will be the most enormous fun. I will be, at times, wholly irreverent, but I’ll tell you what I really think.”

His plea for subscribers was met with much ridicule.

One social media user wrote: “Dear god, I couldn’t think of anything worse!”, while another wrote: “The grifter keep on grifting … why am I not surprised.”

One Twitter user wrote in reply: “Rent a buffoon. Now on sale!”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.