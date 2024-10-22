REVEALED: The only demographic in Britain that wants Trump to win the US election

A new poll shows who in the UK is backing Trump

The US Presidential election is now just weeks away. Opinion polls in the USA indicate a divide country. They suggest the contest is neck and neck between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, particularly in the key swing states that will decide the outcome.

By contrast, the British public aren’t split. They’re clear who they want to win. A new poll from YouGov has found that a whopping 64 per cent of Brits want the Democrats’ Kamala Harris to become the next US President. Only 18 per cent say they want Trump to win, with 66 per cent saying they have a ‘very unfavourable’ opinion of him.

Below the headline figures, the poll also indicates a number of interesting things about British attitudes towards the former President. Men are twice as likely (24 per cent) to say they want Trump to win than women (12 per cent). Under 25s are by far the most likely to say they want Harris to win (70 per cent).

The most revealing figures from YouGov’s polling come from breaking down the numbers by supporters of different UK political parties. An overwhelming majority of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters say they want Harris to win – 83 per cent and 86 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Tory voters back Harris over Trump by a margin of 57 per cent to 25 per cent.

There is only one group of people who are more likely to back Trump than they are Harris. That’s supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party. Over half (54 per cent) of Reform voters told YouGov they want Trump to win the US election, compared to just 26 per cent who prefer Harris.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward