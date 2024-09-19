Nigel Farage backs Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about immigrants eating pets

The claim has since proven to be untrue.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who is a keen supporter of Donald Trump, has repeated the Republican nominee’s ridiculed claim that immigrants in the US state of Ohio are eating cats and dogs.

Trump, who often pushes baseless conspiracy theories and has no respect for the truth, has found an ally in Farage.

Farage also flew out to the U.S. just days after being elected as an MP for Clacton, to show support with Trump following an assassination attempt on the former President.

During a debate last week, the former US president, who is running for re-election, said Springfield citizens “have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country”.

That claim has since proven to be untrue, with the Wall Street Journal proving that a pet owner at the centre of allegations later found their lost cat in the basement.

Springfield city officials have repeatedly debunked the claims. Mayor Rob Rue told the BBC that the conspiracy theories – and Trump’s pledge to “mass deport” migrants from Springfield – were hurting the town. The false claims have also led to security threats in the Ohio town.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Farage was asked about Trump’s false claims and rather than refute them, the Reform UK leader repeated them.

Richard Madeley asked Farage: “You’re very loyal to Donald Trump.

“How difficult is that when he says things like ‘Springfield cats and dogs are being eaten by immigrants’ and saying that he believes it was divine intervention that saved his life?”

Madeley continued: “He can be pretty ridiculous, can’t he, isn’t that hard for you to stay loyal to?”

Farage said: “Whenever Donald Trump makes a comment which is ridiculed, it always turns out to be true. I refer that to the cats and dogs.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward