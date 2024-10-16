Full list of Private Members’ Bills presented to parliament

A Bill to legalise assisted dying is top of the list

The full list of Private Members’ Bills to be discussed in this parliament has been presented to the House of Commons.

Private Members’ Bills are pieces of legislation proposed by backbench MPs rather than the government. Backbench MPs enter a lottery to determine who will have the chance to propose possible bills. A total of 20 MPs are then able to propose Private Members’ Bills, many of which will not have sufficient parliamentary time to be debated.

While most Private Members’ Bills don’t become law, some significant legislation has originated this way – including the abolition of the death penalty and 1960s abortion law reform.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater came top of the ballot this year, and she will be proposing a Bill which would seek to legalise assisted dying. Other significant proposed legislation likely to get a hearing in parliament are a Climate and Nature Bill proposed by the Lib Dem MP Roz Savage and a Bill which would see the ownership of water decided by a Citizens’ Assembly proposed by Labour MP Clive Lewis.

The 20 MPs and their Bills are:

Kim Leadbeater – Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Max Wilkinson – New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill

Dr Roz Savage – Climate and Nature Bill

Clive Lewis – Water Bill

Josh MacAlister – Protection of Children (Digital Safety and Data Protection) Bill

Dr Scott Arthur – Rare Cancers Bill

Jim Allister – European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill

Peter Lamb – Free School Meals (Automatic Registration of Eligible Children) Bill

Alex McIntyre – Controlled Drugs (Procedure for Specification) Bill

Andrew Ranger – Licensing Hours Extensions Bill

Jake Richards – Looked After Children (Distance Placements) Bill

Tracy Gilbert – Absent Voting (Elections in Scotland and Wales) Bill

Linsey Farnsworth – Unauthorised Entry to Football Matches Bill

John Grady – Space Industry (Indemnities) Bill

Rachael Maskell – Short-term Let Accommodation Bill

Ruth Jones – Fur (Import and Sale) Bill

Dr Danny Chambers – Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill

Sarah Owen – Fireworks Bill

Wendy Chamberlain – Gambling Act 2005 (Monetary Limits for Lotteries) Bill

Dr Rupa Huq – Sale of Tickets (Sporting and Cultural Events) Bill

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons