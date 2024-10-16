Full list of Private Members’ Bills presented to parliament

A Bill to legalise assisted dying is top of the list
The full list of Private Members’ Bills to be discussed in this parliament has been presented to the House of Commons.
Private Members’ Bills are pieces of legislation proposed by backbench MPs rather than the government. Backbench MPs enter a lottery to determine who will have the chance to propose possible bills. A total of 20 MPs are then able to propose Private Members’ Bills, many of which will not have sufficient parliamentary time to be debated.
While most Private Members’ Bills don’t become law, some significant legislation has originated this way – including the abolition of the death penalty and 1960s abortion law reform.
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater came top of the ballot this year, and she will be proposing a Bill which would seek to legalise assisted dying. Other significant proposed legislation likely to get a hearing in parliament are a Climate and Nature Bill proposed by the Lib Dem MP Roz Savage and a Bill which would see the ownership of water decided by a Citizens’ Assembly proposed by Labour MP Clive Lewis.
The 20 MPs and their Bills are:
- Kim Leadbeater – Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill
- Max Wilkinson – New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill
- Dr Roz Savage – Climate and Nature Bill
- Clive Lewis – Water Bill
- Josh MacAlister – Protection of Children (Digital Safety and Data Protection) Bill
- Dr Scott Arthur – Rare Cancers Bill
- Jim Allister – European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill
- Peter Lamb – Free School Meals (Automatic Registration of Eligible Children) Bill
- Alex McIntyre – Controlled Drugs (Procedure for Specification) Bill
- Andrew Ranger – Licensing Hours Extensions Bill
- Jake Richards – Looked After Children (Distance Placements) Bill
- Tracy Gilbert – Absent Voting (Elections in Scotland and Wales) Bill
- Linsey Farnsworth – Unauthorised Entry to Football Matches Bill
- John Grady – Space Industry (Indemnities) Bill
- Rachael Maskell – Short-term Let Accommodation Bill
- Ruth Jones – Fur (Import and Sale) Bill
- Dr Danny Chambers – Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill
- Sarah Owen – Fireworks Bill
- Wendy Chamberlain – Gambling Act 2005 (Monetary Limits for Lotteries) Bill
- Dr Rupa Huq – Sale of Tickets (Sporting and Cultural Events) Bill
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
