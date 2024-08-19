Train strikes: Full list of dates ASLEF members will be on strike

This is when train drivers will be on strike

The train drivers’ union ASLEF recently received a major pay offer which looks set to end the union’s two-year dispute. The offer, which the union is recommending its members accept, would see train drivers receive a 5% pay rise for 2022-2023; 4.75% for 2023 to 2024; and 4.5% for 2024 to 2025, all of which would be backdated.

However, a separate dispute on the railway is still ongoing. ASLEF members are set to take a major wave of strike action on LNER after what the union describes as a ‘breakdown in industrial relations’, ‘bullying by management’ and a ‘persistent breaking of agreements by the company’.

LNER is the publicly owned rail company runs the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh.

Speaking on the strikes, Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position. We would much rather not be here. But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith. When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t. And we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”

ASLEF members will be on strike every Saturday and Sunday from 31 August to 10 November. That means the full list of strike dates is as follows:

Saturday 31 August

Sunday 1 September

Saturday 7 September

Sunday 8 September

Saturday 14 September

Sunday 15 September

Saturday 21 September

Sunday 22 September

Saturday 28 September

Sunday 29 September

Saturday 5 October

Sunday 6 October

Saturday 12 October

Sunday 13 October

Saturday 19 October

Sunday 20 October

Saturday 26 October

Sunday 27 October

Saturday 2 November

Sunday 3 November

Saturday 9 November

Sunday 10 November

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: SavageKieran – Creative Commons