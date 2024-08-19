Train strikes: Full list of dates ASLEF members will be on strike

This is when train drivers will be on strike
The train drivers’ union ASLEF recently received a major pay offer which looks set to end the union’s two-year dispute. The offer, which the union is recommending its members accept, would see train drivers receive a 5% pay rise for 2022-2023; 4.75% for 2023 to 2024; and 4.5% for 2024 to 2025, all of which would be backdated.
However, a separate dispute on the railway is still ongoing. ASLEF members are set to take a major wave of strike action on LNER after what the union describes as a ‘breakdown in industrial relations’, ‘bullying by management’ and a ‘persistent breaking of agreements by the company’.
LNER is the publicly owned rail company runs the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh.
Speaking on the strikes, Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position. We would much rather not be here. But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith. When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t. And we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”
ASLEF members will be on strike every Saturday and Sunday from 31 August to 10 November. That means the full list of strike dates is as follows:
- Saturday 31 August
- Sunday 1 September
- Saturday 7 September
- Sunday 8 September
- Saturday 14 September
- Sunday 15 September
- Saturday 21 September
- Sunday 22 September
- Saturday 28 September
- Sunday 29 September
- Saturday 5 October
- Sunday 6 October
- Saturday 12 October
- Sunday 13 October
- Saturday 19 October
- Sunday 20 October
- Saturday 26 October
- Sunday 27 October
- Saturday 2 November
- Sunday 3 November
- Saturday 9 November
- Sunday 10 November
