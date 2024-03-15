Here’s the full list of Tory MPs standing down at the next election

The list of Tory MPs announcing that they will be stepping down ahead of the general election just keeps on growing

Parliament

The list of Tory MPs announcing that they will be stepping down ahead of the general election just keeps on growing, in a sign of just how bad its got for the Tories.

Many are jumping from a sinking ship, realising that there’s very little they can do to reverse the Tory Party’s dire poll ratings, with little appetite to face the electorate after 14 years of Tory failure.

So, who are the 62 Tory MP stepping down. Here’s a full list below:

NameConstituency
Douglas RossMoray
Sir Charles WalkerBroxbourne
Mike PenningHemel Hempstead
Adam AfriyieWindsor
Andrew PercyBrigg and Goole
Chloe SmithNorwich North
William WraggHazel Grove
Dehenna DavisonBishop Auckland
Sir Gary StreeterSouth West Devon
Sajid JavidBromsgrove
Mark PawseyRugby
George EusticeCamborne and Redruth
Edward TimpsonEddisbury
Jo GideonStoke-on-Trent Central
Stephen McPartlandStevenage
Sir Paul BeresfordMole Valley
Robin WalkerWorcester
Sir Graham BradyAltrincham and Sale West
Pauline LathamMid Derbyshire
Gordon HendersonSittingbourne and Sheppey
Craig WhittakerCalder Valley
Nicola RichardsWest Bromwich East
Henry SmithCrawley
John HowellHenley
Sir Robert GoodwillScarborough and Whitby
Jonathan DjanoglyHuntingdon
Dr Matthew OffordHendon
Alister JackDumfries and Galloway
Richard BaconSouth Norfolk
Dominic RaabEsher and Walton
Philip DunneLudlow
Andy CarterWarrington South
Royston SmithSouthampton, Itchen
Will QuinceColchester
Sir William CashStone
Lucy AllanTelford
Steve BrineWinchester
Sir Greg KnightEast Yorkshire
Chris ClarksonHeywood and Middleton
Ben WallaceWyre and Preston North
Trudy HarrisonCopeland
Stuart AndrewPudsey
Stephen HammondWimbledon
David JonesClwyd West
Sir Alok SharmaReading West
Chris GraylingEpsom and Ewell
Jamie WallisBridgend
John BaronBasildon and Billericay
Nick GibbBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Sir James DuddridgeRochford and Southend East
Oliver HealdNorth East Hertfordshire
Mike FreerFinchley and Golders Green
Sir Robert NeillBromley and Chislehurst
Kwasi KwartengSpelthorne
Nickie AikenCities of London and Westminster
Lisa CameronEast Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Tracey CrouchChatham and Aylesford
Dr Kieran MullanCrewe and Nantwich
Paul ScullySutton and Cheam
Theresa MayMaidenhead
Brandon LewisGreat Yarmouth
James HeappeyWells
