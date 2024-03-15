Here’s the full list of Tory MPs standing down at the next election

The list of Tory MPs announcing that they will be stepping down ahead of the general election just keeps on growing
The list of Tory MPs announcing that they will be stepping down ahead of the general election just keeps on growing, in a sign of just how bad its got for the Tories.
Many are jumping from a sinking ship, realising that there’s very little they can do to reverse the Tory Party’s dire poll ratings, with little appetite to face the electorate after 14 years of Tory failure.
So, who are the 62 Tory MP stepping down. Here’s a full list below:
|Name
|Constituency
|Douglas Ross
|Moray
|Sir Charles Walker
|Broxbourne
|Mike Penning
|Hemel Hempstead
|Adam Afriyie
|Windsor
|Andrew Percy
|Brigg and Goole
|Chloe Smith
|Norwich North
|William Wragg
|Hazel Grove
|Dehenna Davison
|Bishop Auckland
|Sir Gary Streeter
|South West Devon
|Sajid Javid
|Bromsgrove
|Mark Pawsey
|Rugby
|George Eustice
|Camborne and Redruth
|Edward Timpson
|Eddisbury
|Jo Gideon
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Stephen McPartland
|Stevenage
|Sir Paul Beresford
|Mole Valley
|Robin Walker
|Worcester
|Sir Graham Brady
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Pauline Latham
|Mid Derbyshire
|Gordon Henderson
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Craig Whittaker
|Calder Valley
|Nicola Richards
|West Bromwich East
|Henry Smith
|Crawley
|John Howell
|Henley
|Sir Robert Goodwill
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Jonathan Djanogly
|Huntingdon
|Dr Matthew Offord
|Hendon
|Alister Jack
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Richard Bacon
|South Norfolk
|Dominic Raab
|Esher and Walton
|Philip Dunne
|Ludlow
|Andy Carter
|Warrington South
|Royston Smith
|Southampton, Itchen
|Will Quince
|Colchester
|Sir William Cash
|Stone
|Lucy Allan
|Telford
|Steve Brine
|Winchester
|Sir Greg Knight
|East Yorkshire
|Chris Clarkson
|Heywood and Middleton
|Ben Wallace
|Wyre and Preston North
|Trudy Harrison
|Copeland
|Stuart Andrew
|Pudsey
|Stephen Hammond
|Wimbledon
|David Jones
|Clwyd West
|Sir Alok Sharma
|Reading West
|Chris Grayling
|Epsom and Ewell
|Jamie Wallis
|Bridgend
|John Baron
|Basildon and Billericay
|Nick Gibb
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Sir James Duddridge
|Rochford and Southend East
|Oliver Heald
|North East Hertfordshire
|Mike Freer
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Sir Robert Neill
|Bromley and Chislehurst
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|Spelthorne
|Nickie Aiken
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Lisa Cameron
|East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
|Tracey Crouch
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Dr Kieran Mullan
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Paul Scully
|Sutton and Cheam
|Theresa May
|Maidenhead
|Brandon Lewis
|Great Yarmouth
|James Heappey
|Wells
