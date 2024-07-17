Full list of the 40 Bills announced in the King’s Speech

These are the Bills Keir Starmer's government is going to bring forward

Today (July 17) saw the first King’s Speech of Keir Starmer’s government. The King’s Speech sets out the legislation the government intends to put before parliament.

A total of 40 Bills were announced as part of the King’s Speech. Here’s the full list:

  1. Budget Responsibility Bill
  2. National Wealth Fund Bill
  3. Pension Schemes Bill
  4. Planning and Infrastructure Bill
  5. Employment Rights Bill
  6. English Devolution Bill
  7. Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
  8. Better Buses Bill
  9. Railways Bill
  10. Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
  11. Arbitration Bill
  12. Product Safety and Metrology Bill
  13. Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
  14. High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill
  15. Great British Energy Bill
  16. The Crown Estate Bill
  17. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill
  18. Water (Special Measures) Bill
  19. Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
  20. Crime and Policing Bill
  21. Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill
  22. Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill
  23. Children’s Wellbeing Bill
  24. Skills England Bill
  25. Renters’ Rights Bill
  26. Football Governance Bill
  27. Tobacco and Vapes Bill
  28. Mental Health Bill
  29. Hillsborough Law (this will be a bill, but the Cabinet Office has not said what it will be called)
  30. Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
  31. Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation (this involves repealing the Northern Ireland Troubles [Legacy and Reconciliation] Act, but the Cabinet Office says repeal will require passing a new, replacement bill)
  32. House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
  33. Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
  34. Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
  35. Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
  36. Holocaust Memorial Bill
  37. Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
  38. Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill
  39. Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
  40. Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

