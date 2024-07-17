Full list of the 40 Bills announced in the King’s Speech

These are the Bills Keir Starmer's government is going to bring forward
Today (July 17) saw the first King’s Speech of Keir Starmer’s government. The King’s Speech sets out the legislation the government intends to put before parliament.
A total of 40 Bills were announced as part of the King’s Speech. Here’s the full list:
- Budget Responsibility Bill
- National Wealth Fund Bill
- Pension Schemes Bill
- Planning and Infrastructure Bill
- Employment Rights Bill
- English Devolution Bill
- Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
- Better Buses Bill
- Railways Bill
- Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
- Arbitration Bill
- Product Safety and Metrology Bill
- Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
- High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill
- Great British Energy Bill
- The Crown Estate Bill
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill
- Water (Special Measures) Bill
- Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
- Crime and Policing Bill
- Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill
- Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill
- Children’s Wellbeing Bill
- Skills England Bill
- Renters’ Rights Bill
- Football Governance Bill
- Tobacco and Vapes Bill
- Mental Health Bill
- Hillsborough Law (this will be a bill, but the Cabinet Office has not said what it will be called)
- Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
- Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation (this involves repealing the Northern Ireland Troubles [Legacy and Reconciliation] Act, but the Cabinet Office says repeal will require passing a new, replacement bill)
- House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
- Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
- Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
- Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
- Holocaust Memorial Bill
- Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
- Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill
- Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
- Draft Conversion Practices Bill
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
