Full list of the 40 Bills announced in the King’s Speech

These are the Bills Keir Starmer's government is going to bring forward

Today (July 17) saw the first King’s Speech of Keir Starmer’s government. The King’s Speech sets out the legislation the government intends to put before parliament.

A total of 40 Bills were announced as part of the King’s Speech. Here’s the full list:

Budget Responsibility Bill National Wealth Fund Bill Pension Schemes Bill Planning and Infrastructure Bill Employment Rights Bill English Devolution Bill Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill Better Buses Bill Railways Bill Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill Arbitration Bill Product Safety and Metrology Bill Digital Information and Smart Data Bill High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill Great British Energy Bill The Crown Estate Bill Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill Water (Special Measures) Bill Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill Crime and Policing Bill Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill Children’s Wellbeing Bill Skills England Bill Renters’ Rights Bill Football Governance Bill Tobacco and Vapes Bill Mental Health Bill Hillsborough Law (this will be a bill, but the Cabinet Office has not said what it will be called) Armed Forces Commissioner Bill Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation (this involves repealing the Northern Ireland Troubles [Legacy and Reconciliation] Act, but the Cabinet Office says repeal will require passing a new, replacement bill) House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill Cyber Security and Resilience Bill Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill Holocaust Memorial Bill Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons