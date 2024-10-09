EXCLUSIVE: Nearly half of voters believe Nigel Farage does not care about the concerns of ordinary people, poll finds

The latest poll findings show that much of the public think Farage is only really in it for himself.

Almost half of voters (48%) believe that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage does not care about the concerns of ordinary voters, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta, found that a majority of 18-24 year olds (53%) say that Farage does not care about the concerns of ordinary voters in the UK as do 50% of those aged 25-34.

The figure drops to 46% among those aged 55-64 as well as the 65+ age bracket.

When it comes to party affiliation, while only 38% of Conservative Party voters believe that Farage does not care about the concerns of ordinary voters, the figure rises to 67% among Labour Party and Lib Dem voters. Around 72% of Green Party voters also feel that Farage doesn’t care about ordinary voters.

The poll findings come after Farage has been accused by his own constituents of going missing since being elected Clacton’s MP in July, as he spent time raking in the cash for giving speeches and also visited the U.S. to attend the Republican National Convention to show solidarity with Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the former U.S. President.

The Reform UK leader found himself in the headlines once more yesterday, after being forced to backtrack on his claim that Parliamentary officials had advised him not to have in-person constituency surgeries for security reasons.

Speaking to LBC last month, Farage said that he had been advised not to hold the “old-style” physical meetings between MPs and constituents in his Clacton seat when asked if he was holding in-person surgeries.

However, neither the speaker’s office or the security team have any record of issuing such advice.

At a press conference on Monday, Farage was asked: “Which one of you is lying?”

He replied: “The speaker’s office is always right.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward