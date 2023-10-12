EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say the government does not care about levelling up, poll finds

55% of voters in the North West believe that the government does not care about levelling up, as do 52% of voters in Yorkshire and the Humber.

A majority of voters say that the government does not care about levelling up, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta, found that 52% of voters believe that the government does not care about levelling up, compared to just 27% who say that the government does care.

‘Levelling up’ is the government’s flagship agenda to create opportunities for everyone across the UK and to tackle growing levels of inequality.

However, more than a decade of austerity has seen levels of inequality increase and earlier this month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the government intended to all but effectively scrap HS2, intended to create high-speed rail links between London and major cities in the Midlands and North of England.

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne and Tory grandee Michael Heseltine condemned the move. “How could [you] ever again claim to be levelling up when you cancel the biggest levelling-up project in the country?”, the pair wrote in a joint op-ed last month.

Our poll of 2,295 voters found that among 18-24 year olds, 48% believe that the government does not care about levelling up, compared to 55% of those aged 65 and over.

55% of voters in the North West believe that the government does not care about levelling up, as do 52% of voters in Yorkshire and the Humber.

When it comes to party affiliation, 43% of Tory voters say that the government doesn’t care, which jumps up to 72% among Labour Party voters and 60% among Lib Dem voters.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward