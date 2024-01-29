Tory voters want Nigel Farage to replace Rishi Sunak, poll finds

The People Polling survey also found that Reform were polling at 12%, just eight points behind the Tories on 20%.

Nigel Farage is the most popular choice to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, according to a new poll, in a sign of just how right-wing the party has become.

A poll, carried out for GB News, by People Polling survey, found that Farage was the most popular choice among both UK voters in general as well as among Tory voters in the 2019 General Election. Farage was the preferred choice to take over from Sunak among 8% of voters, ahead of Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt who were both on 7%.

Among 2019 Tory voters, 16% said Farage should lead the party. Johnson was next (15%) followed by Mordaunt (12%).

Farage is the founder of Reform UK, a right-wing party which says it will be fielding candidates in every seat in England, Scotland and Wales at the general election expected to be held this year.

Although the party is now led by Richard Tice, Farage still holds a great deal of influence over the movement.

Reform UK has been causing a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as its support in the polls has recently been rising. In the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections, Reform won more votes than the difference between Labour and the Conservatives.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward