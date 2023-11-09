EXCLUSIVE: Almost half of voters believe Rishi Sunak does not have integrity, poll finds

Sunak promised to govern with ‘integrity and professionalism’

An exclusive poll for LFF has found that almost half of voters believe that Rishi Sunak does not have integrity, over a year after he took office.

Sunak promised to govern with ‘integrity and professionalism’ last October after Liz Truss was booted out of office for wrecking the economy and causing financial turmoil.

Since coming to office however, he has been hit with a string of scandals and problems. Sunak immediately brought Suella Braverman back into the cabinet as Home Secretary a mere six days after she was sacked for a security breach by Truss.

He was also hit with two fixed-penalty notices from the police: one for attending a birthday gathering for Johnson at the height of the pandemic, and one for failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car at the beginning of the year.

He has also U-turned on net zero pledges amid the devastating impacts of climate change, putting his own narrow self-interests ahead of those of the country.

Our poll, carried out by Savanta, found that 47% of voters believe that Rishi Sunak does not have integrity, compared to 33% who believe he does.

Among younger voters (18-24), 54% believe that the Prime Minister does not have integrity, as do 52% of 25-34 year olds. The figure drops to 42% for those aged 65 and over.

While 26% of Tory voters believe that Sunak does not have integrity, that number jumps to 68% among Labour voters. 45% of Lib Dem voters believe the Prime Minister does not have integrity as do 54% of Green Party voters.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward