Nigel Farage’s second-job earnings plastered all over Clacton billboard by campaign group Led by Donkeys

The billboard from Led By Donkeys says that Farage has made £132,713 from 4 July to August 4.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys, which has carried out campaigns and stunts skewering politicians and spotlighting issues, has once again targeted Nigel Farage.

The group has managed to put up a new billboard in Clacton, detailing just how much money Farage has made during his first month in office from his other sources of income.

It comes after Farage was shown to be the highest earning MP after submitting his register of interests, which shows that on top of his MPs salary of £91,346, the former UKIP leader rakes in almost £98,000 a month to be a presenter on GB News, as well as £4,000 a month writing articles for the Daily Telegraph as well as additional income from media appearances.

The billboard from Led By Donkeys says that Farage has made £132,713 from 4 July to August 4.

Sharing a post of the billboard on X, Led by Donkeys wrote: “New billboard in Clacton. We’ve booked this one for six months and will update it every time the new Register of Members’ Interests is published.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward