37 MPs demand explanation on failure to prevent F-35 fighter jet parts reaching Israel

A group of 37 MPs have written to the foreign secretary, defence secretary and business secretary expressing concern about the continued licensing of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. Their letter follows the government’s decision to suspend a small proportion of arms licenses to Israel.

In their letter, the MPs say that the partial ban on arms sales “does not go far enough” and that this risks “continued UK complicity in Israel’s grave violations of international law in the illegally occupied West Bank and Gaza”.

The continued licensing of parts for F-35 fighter jets has been one of the most contentious aspects of the government’s decision on arms exports to Israel. F-35 jets are currently operating in Gaza, with one having been confirmed to have carried out an attack which killed 90 people and injured at least 300.

In their letter, the group of MPs said that “there appears to be no legal justification for the exemption”, and has called for a “fuller and proper explanation to Parliament about how this exemption is practically necessary and most importantly – regardless of the practicalities – how it is consistent with the UK’s international obligations.”

British made F-35 components may still reach Israel as a result of a loophole in the government’s suspension of licenses. The government has restricted the licensing of exports of the components that are sent directly to Israel. However, it has exempted those which are first sent to other countries – such as the USA – before finally reaching Israel as the end-user.

The F-35 jet is described by its manufacture Lockheed-Martin as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world”.

The government is coming under increasing pressure over its decision to only suspend some arms exports licences with Israel. Earlier this week, the TUC voted at its annual Congress to call on the government for a complete ban on arms sales.

The full list of MPs to sign the letter are as follows:

Zarah Sultana (Independent)

Diane Abbott (Labour)

Shockat Adam (Independent)

Apsana Begum (Independent)

Sian Berry (Green)

Kirsty Blackman (SNP)

Richard Burgon (Independent)

Ian Byrne (Independent)

Ellie Chowns (Green)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent)

Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru)

Carla Denyer (Green)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour)

Claire Hannah (SDLP)

Adnan Hussain (Independent)

Imran Hussain (Independent)

Kim Johnson (Labour)

Ayoub Khan (Independent)

Ben Lake (Labour)

Peter Lamb (Labour)

Chris Law (SNP)

Ian Lavery (Labour)

Graham Leadbitter (SNP)

Clive Lewis (Labour)

Seamus Logan (SNP)

Llinos Medi (Plaid Cymru)

Andy McDonald (Labour)

John McDonnell (Independent)

Abitsam Mohamed (Labour)

Iqbal Mohamed (Independent)

Grahame Morris (Labour)

Brendan O’Hara (SNP)

Adrian Ramsay (Green)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour)

Liz Saville-Roberts (Plaid Cymru)

Nadia Whittome (Labour)

Steve Witherden (Labour)

