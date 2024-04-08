Palestinian ambassador to UK says Britain should impose an arms embargo on Israel ‘immediately’

'We want to see actions, not words’.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, has called for the country to impose an arms embargo on Israel ‘immediately’.

Zomlot told Sky News that Britain was not doing enough and that we ‘want to see actions, not words’.

He said: “We are done with words and statements and sympathies…Israel should not have killed the seven aid workers, including three British citizens, these words have been interpreted in Israel as just hollow words, we need action.”

Asked what action he would like to see, Zumlot said: “First the UK has to impose an arms embargo immediately, once the highest court on earth says that it is plausible that Israel has committed genocide and is committing genocide six months on and that Israel is now officially on trial for genocide, the conversation should have been over.

“Arms embargo, Israel must be de-seated from the United Nations because there was a Security council resolution that the UK government voted for an immediate ceasefire and since then Israel has doubled down on its prevention of food, on the famine that is imposed on our people in Gaza, and the use of disease as a weapon of war.”

His comments came after more than three former supreme court justices, including the court’s former president Lady Hale, were among more than 600 lawyers, academics and retired senior judges who warned that the UK government is breaching international law by continuing to arm Israel.

The signatories have warned that the present situation in Gaza is “catastrophic” and that given the international court of justice (ICJ) finding that there is a plausible risk of genocide being committed, the UK is legally obliged to act to prevent it.

Pressure has been growing on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt arms exports to Israel after seven international aid workers, including three British citizens, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last week. John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were among the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers killed.