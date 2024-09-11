TUC calls for an end to all arms sales to Israel

The motion passed at TUC Congress also called for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

At this year’s TUC Congress, delegates passed a motion calling for the UK government to end all licenses for arms traded with Israel. The motion also called on the government to immediately recognise the state of Palestine, demand a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages and Palestinian political prisoners, and ‘impose sanctions upon individuals and entities who have made statements inciting genocide against Palestinians’.

The motion was proposed by the National Education Union (NEU). After speaking on the motion, NEU executive member Louise Regan received a standing ovation from delegates at the Congress.

Delegates from Unison, Unite, PCS, CWU, FBU, GMB, ASLEF, BFAWU, UCU all spoke in favour of the motion.

In the debate, Fran Heathcote – the general secretary of PCS – told the Congress: “We cannot be bystanders, we cannot walk by on the other side”, later saying that: “There is no moral or legal case not to ban all arms sales to Israel immediately.”

The motion was passed before the Congress was addressed by the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward