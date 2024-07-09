New campaign calls on David Lammy to end arms sales to Israel

"With a new UK government in place, we have a chance to demand decisive action to end the onslaught on Gaza and prevent further brutalities."

The new Foreign Secretary David Lammy is facing pressure from campaigners to end arms sales to Israel.

Campaign group Global Justice Now is encouraging members of the public to write to Lammy asking him to ‘stop arming Israel’. The campaign comes as Israel continues its assault on Gaza, in which more than 38,000 people have been killed and as human rights experts have said that famine has spread throughout the Gaza Strip.

The campaign website Global Justice Now has set up says: “With a new UK government in place, we have a chance to demand decisive action to end the onslaught on Gaza and prevent further brutalities.”

It goes on to say: “Israel’s assault on Gaza has persisted for months, with UK arms sales fuelling the conflict. Over 38,000 people have been killed, the health system has been destroyed, and whole towns have been levelled. 1.9 million people have been displaced, and Israel is under investigation for genocide.

“The UK’s £487 million in arms sales to Israel since 2015, including F-35 components used in Gaza, make it complicit in these actions. As other countries, like the Netherlands, halt arms exports to Israel, it’s vital to pressure the new UK government to change course.”

At the time of writing, more than 1,800 people have written to Lammy calling for an end to arms sales to Israel using Global Justice Now’s letter writing tool.

The Labour Party has so far stopped short of calling for a ban on arms sales to Israel. However, in recent months, leading figures within the new government have increased their criticism of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Earlier this year, while still in opposition, Lammy suggested that arms sales to Israel should be paused to ensure that British weapons were not used in the ongoing offensive in Rafah.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Policy Exchange – Creative Commons