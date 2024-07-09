Rishi Sunak announces new shadow cabinet after major figures lost seats in general election

These are the people who will be shadowing Keir Starmer's top team

While it is of far less significance than Keir Starmer’s frontbench announcements, Rishi Sunak has now announced his shadow cabinet. He’s had to do a lot of reshuffling after key figures in the last government lost their seats at the general election.

The new shadow cabinet will be short-lived, as whoever replaces Sunak as Tory leader will no doubt carry out their own reshuffle once the party has held its leadership contest. Nevertheless, here are the people who will be shadowing Starmer’s top team for the next few months:

Rishi Sunak – Leader of the Opposition

– Leader of the Opposition Oliver Dowden – Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

– Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Jeremy Hunt – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

– Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Andrew Mitchell – Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs (Replacing David Cameron, who resigned from the position)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs (Replacing David Cameron, who resigned from the position) James Cleverly – Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department

– Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department James Cartlidge – Shadow Secretary of State for Defence (Replacing Grant Shapps who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Defence (Replacing Grant Shapps who lost his seat) Edward Argar – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice (Replacing Alex Chalk who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Justice (Replacing Alex Chalk who lost his seat) Andrew Griffith – Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (Replacing Michelle Donelan who lost her seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (Replacing Michelle Donelan who lost her seat) Victoria Atkins – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

– Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Kemi Badenoch – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Replacing Michael Gove who did not stand again the general election)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Replacing Michael Gove who did not stand again the general election) Steve Barclay – Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

– Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Chris Philp – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons (Replacing Penny Mordaunt who lost her seat)

– Shadow Leader of the House of Commons (Replacing Penny Mordaunt who lost her seat) Lord True – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords

– Shadow Leader of the House of Lords Kevin Holinrake – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade (Replacing Kemi Badenoch who was moved to the Levelling Up brief)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade (Replacing Kemi Badenoch who was moved to the Levelling Up brief) Claire Coutinho – Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

– Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Mel Stride – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

– Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Damian Hinds – Shadow Secretary of State for Education (Replacing Gillian Keegan who lost her seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Education (Replacing Gillian Keegan who lost her seat) Helen Whately – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport (Replacing Mark Harper who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Transport (Replacing Mark Harper who lost his seat) Julia Lopez – Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport (Replacing Lucy Frazer who lost her seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport (Replacing Lucy Frazer who lost her seat) Alex Burghart – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (Replacing Chris Heaton-Harris who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (Replacing Chris Heaton-Harris who lost his seat) John Lamont – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland (Replacing Alister Jack who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland (Replacing Alister Jack who lost his seat) Lord Davies of Gower – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales (Replacing David TC Davies who lost his seat)

– Shadow Secretary of State for Wales (Replacing David TC Davies who lost his seat) Stuart Andrew – Chief Whip (Replacing Simon Hart who lost his seat)

– Chief Whip (Replacing Simon Hart who lost his seat) Laura Trott – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

– Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Jeremy Wright – Shadow Attorney General (Replacing Victoria Prentis who lost her seat)

– Shadow Attorney General (Replacing Victoria Prentis who lost her seat) John Glen – Shadow Paymaster General

– Shadow Paymaster General Tom Tugendhat – Shadow Minister for Security

– Shadow Minister for Security Andrew Bowie – Shadow Minister for Veterans (Replacing Johnny Mercer who lost his seat)

– Shadow Minister for Veterans (Replacing Johnny Mercer who lost his seat) Mims Davies – Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities (Replacing Kemi Badenoch who has been moved to the Levelling Up brief)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward