2024 election’s ‘Portillo moments’: which Tory ‘Big Beasts’ have lost their seats?

As of 7am on Friday, 11 cabinet ministers had lost their seats
The Tories were routed. Election night 2024 saw them sink to their worst ever defeat in a general election.
The Labour Party have currently secured 411 seats, while the Tories are on 119, a loss of 249.
A number of high profile Tory MPs have lost their seats.
- Penny Mordaunt, leader of the Commons
- Alex Chalk, the justice secretary
- Grant Shapps, the defence secretary
- Gillian Keegan, the education secretary
- David TC Davies, the Welsh secretary
- Michelle Donelan, the science secretary
- Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary
- Mark Harper, the transport secretary
- Johnny Mercer, Veterans’ Minister
- Simon Hart, Chief Whip
- Victoria Prentis, Attorney General
Other big names to have lost their seats include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Robert Buckland, Stever Baker, Michael Fabricant, and Former deputy prime minister Therese Coffey.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
