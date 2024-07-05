2024 election’s ‘Portillo moments’: which Tory ‘Big Beasts’ have lost their seats?

As of 7am on Friday, 11 cabinet ministers had lost their seats

The Tories were routed. Election night 2024 saw them sink to their worst ever defeat in a general election.

The Labour Party have currently secured 411 seats, while the Tories are on 119, a loss of 249.

A number of high profile Tory MPs have lost their seats.

As of 7am on Friday, 11 cabinet ministers had lost their seats, including:

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the Commons

Alex Chalk, the justice secretary

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary

David TC Davies, the Welsh secretary

Michelle Donelan, the science secretary

Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary

Mark Harper, the transport secretary

Johnny Mercer, Veterans’ Minister

Simon Hart, Chief Whip

Victoria Prentis, Attorney General

Other big names to have lost their seats include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Robert Buckland, Stever Baker, Michael Fabricant, and Former deputy prime minister Therese Coffey.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

