2024 election’s ‘Portillo moments’: which Tory ‘Big Beasts’ have lost their seats?

Penny Mordaunt

The Tories were routed. Election night 2024 saw them sink to their worst ever defeat in a general election.

The Labour Party have currently secured 411 seats, while the Tories are on 119, a loss of 249.

A number of high profile Tory MPs have lost their seats.

As of 7am on Friday, 11 cabinet ministers had lost their seats, including:

  • Penny Mordaunt, leader of the Commons
  • Alex Chalk, the justice secretary
  • Grant Shapps, the defence secretary
  • Gillian Keegan, the education secretary
  • David TC Davies, the Welsh secretary
  • Michelle Donelan, the science secretary
  • Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary
  • Mark Harper, the transport secretary
  • Johnny Mercer, Veterans’ Minister
  • Simon Hart, Chief Whip
  • Victoria Prentis, Attorney General

Other big names to have lost their seats include  former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Robert Buckland, Stever Baker, Michael Fabricant, and Former deputy prime minister Therese Coffey.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

