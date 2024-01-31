Rishi Sunak brutally mocked for claiming he is ‘absolutely’ confident he will win the general election

“I really believe at the start of this year we have turned a corner and heading in the right direction"

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been brutally mocked online after claiming that he is ‘absolutely’ confident he will win the next general election.

His ‘confidence’ comes at a time when the Labour Party has increased its lead over the Tories to 22 points, with a number of polls predicting an electoral wipeout for the Conservative Party.

Appearing in an interview with ITV’s This Morning, although Sunak refused to give an exact date for the election, when asked if he was feeling confident, he replied: “I am. Yeah. Absolutely.

“I really believe at the start of this year we have turned a corner and heading in the right direction. The plan we have put in place is working.”

A recent poll found that Sir Keir Starmer would be preferred to Rishi Sunak as prime minister by voters in more than three quarters of parliamentary seats.

According to the YouGov poll, the Labour leader comes top in 493 seats in England, Scotland and Wales, while Mr Sunak is preferred in just 139 seats.

Social media users mocked Sunak over his misplaced confidence, with one writing on X: “Sunak, once again, demonstrating how completely out of touch he is. Let’s hope he does a lot more PR.”

Another wrote: “Someone please call a doctor, there’s a guy in No10 suffering from severe delusions.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward