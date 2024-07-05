New UK cabinet: Rolling updates as Keir Starmer announces his top team

Keir Starmer is appointing his top team
Keir Starmer has become the UK’s first Labour prime minister since Gordon Brown lost the 2010 general election. Following Labour’s landslide general election victory, he is now confirming who his cabinet will be.
The announcements are coming in throughout the afternoon. Here’s who has been appointed so far:
- Angela Rayner – Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minster.
- Rachel Reeves – Chancellor of the Exchequer
- David Lammy – Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- Yvette Cooper – Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Pat McFadden – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- John Healey – Secretary of State for Defence
- Shabana Mahmood – Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
- Wes Streeting – Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Bridget Phillipson – Secretary of State for Education
This article will be updated as the cabinet is announced.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.