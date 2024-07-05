New UK cabinet: Rolling updates as Keir Starmer announces his top team

Keir Starmer is appointing his top team

Keir Starmer has become the UK’s first Labour prime minister since Gordon Brown lost the 2010 general election. Following Labour’s landslide general election victory, he is now confirming who his cabinet will be.

The announcements are coming in throughout the afternoon. Here’s who has been appointed so far:

Angela Rayner – Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minster.

Rachel Reeves – Chancellor of the Exchequer

David Lammy – Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Yvette Cooper – Secretary of State for the Home Department

Pat McFadden – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

John Healey – Secretary of State for Defence

Shabana Mahmood – Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Wes Streeting – Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson – Secretary of State for Education

This article will be updated as the cabinet is announced.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons