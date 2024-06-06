Damning poll shows that most Britons think the UK is worse now than it was in 2010

Overall, three quarters of Britons say the UK is in a worse state than it was in 2010 when the Tories first came to power.

A scathing poll shows that most Britons think that the UK is now in a worse state than it was in 2010, in a further blow to the Tories during the general election campaign.

With less than a month to go until the day of the general election, the poll by YouGov found that most Britons think the UK is worse now than it was in 2010 on a wide range of issues.

When it comes to the cost of living, 85% of those asked said that they thought it was worse now than in 2010, while 84% say that the NHS is in a worse state.

Asked about their views on the state of the economy, 78% of those surveyed think that it is now in a worse state than it was in 2010, while 72% say the same about housing.

Meanwhile, 65% of those surveyed say that local government services are in a worse position than in 2010, while 67% say that standards in public life have also become worse.

The latest polling shows the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tory party’s record in office, with voters feeling worse off after 14 years of Tory rule.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward