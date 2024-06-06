It gets worse for Sunak as Reform UK pull to within two points of Tories in latest poll

Despite insisting that he had no plans to stand for election, Farage announced on Monday that he would not only take over as Reform's leader, but also stand as a candidate in Clacton, Essex.

If Rishi Sunak thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Tory party, he ought to think again, as the latest poll reveals that Reform UK is now just two points behind the Tories.

The YouGov poll, which was conducted after Nigel Farage became leader of Reform UK and announced his intention to stand in the election earlier this week, will cause yet more headache for the Prime Minister with the Tories now also haemorrhaging support to the right-wing populist party.

The poll places Labour on 40%, followed by the Tories at 19% and Reform UK at 17%, the Lib Dems at 10% and the Greens on 7%.

His latest attempt to win a seat means it will be his eighth time trying to be an MP, having never previously succeeded.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward