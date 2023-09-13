‘Catastrophic poll’ for Tories shows three in four voters want a change in government

75% of voters believe the UK needs a change of government, with even half of 2019 Tory voters agreeing.

Although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be ‘entirety confident’ that his party can still win the next general election, a new poll spells disaster for the Tories, showing that an overwhelming majority of voters want a change in government.

A poll for campaign group More in Common, conducted this month, shows that 75% of voters believe the UK needs a change of government, with even half of 2019 Tory voters agreeing.

The poll findings show just how unpopular the Tories are, yet Sunak nonetheless seems confident. He told reporters over the weekend that he was “fired up” to deliver a fifth Conservative win citing the party’s narrow by-election victory in Uxbridge a couple of months ago.

“I am entirely confident that we can win the next election, you had a sense of that just a couple of months ago in Uxbridge.”

However, a number of polls have shown just how fed up the public is of the Tories.

The latest Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll gives the Labour Party a 20 point lead, with Labour on 45% and the Tories on 25%. The poll represents a fresh blow for Sunak and comes ahead of two crucial by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth next month.

Meanwhile, a separate YouGov poll for strategy consultancy WPI, has found that over half of voters would “definitely” not support the Conservatives at the next election.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

