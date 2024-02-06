EXCLUSIVE: Two-thirds of voters say Britain has got worse under the Tories since 2010, poll finds

LFF’s poll shows the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tory government in a general election year.

Two-thirds of voters say that they believe Britain is now in a worse state than in 2010 when the Tories came to power, in yet another blow to Rishi Sunak during a general election year.

Exclusive polling carried out for Left Foot Forward by Savanta, of 2260 voters, found that 66% of voters believe that Britain is now in a worse state than in 2010, compared to just 14% who say things have got better.

While half of 18-24 year olds say that Britain has got worse since 2010, the figure rises to 72% among those aged 65 and over. 71% of those aged 55-64 say they also think things have got worse, as do 66% of those aged between 35-44.

When it comes to party affiliation, even a majority of Tory party voters, 61%, say that Britain is now worse than in 2010, along with 68% of Labour Party voters, 67% of Lib Dem voters and 70% of Green Party voters.

The latest findings come after a survey of 25,000 people, carried out on behalf of the Best for Britain campaign group last week, found that nearly two-thirds of people want a change of government at the general election this year.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward