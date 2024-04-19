Bombshell poll shows Tories at their lowest rating in 45 years

To make matters worse for Sunak, his own personal ratings are also dire, with a score of -59, they are at an all time low and are the same as John Major’s in 1994 and Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

A new poll shows that support for the Conservatives has fallen to its lowest level in 45 years, heaping yet more pressure on Rishi Sunak ahead of a general election.

The latest poll from Ipsos shows that the Tory vote share has fallen to just 19 per cent – a record low for the second consecutive month – with Labour leading by 25 points on 44 per cent.

It’s worth remembering that the current 19 percent the Tories find themselves on is three points lower than the 22 per cent recorded by John Major in May 1995, two years before Tony Blair’s landslide election win.

A poll of Tory Party members carried out by ConservativeHome and published earlier this week, showed that a record number of ministers had been given a negative approval rating, with illegal immigration minister Michael Tomlinson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the bottom of the table.

Earlier this week, LFF’s own poll carried out by Savanta, showed the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tory government, with our poll finding that Labour is leading the Tories on every major policy area, including the NHS, economy, defence and immigration.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward