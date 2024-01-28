Human rights organisations demand weapons embargo to stop fuelling Gaza crisis

‘All states have an obligation to prevent atrocity crimes and promote adherence to norms that protect civilians. The international community is long overdue to live up to these commitments.’

Sixteen leading international human rights and humanitarian organisations have made a joint call to all UN Member States to stop fuelling the crisis in Gaza, to avert further loss of civilian life and humanitarian catastrophe.

The aid coalition includes Oxfam, Amnesty International, and Save the Children. It is demanding an immediate halt on the transfer of weapons, parts and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is a risk they are used to ‘commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law.’

The United Nations’ Palestinian Refugee Agency has warned that around 1.7 million people have been displaced within Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the conflict is over 25,700, most of which are women and children. Islamic Relief (IR) said the figures show that 4 percent of the population of Gaza was now dead or injured.

Over 95 percent of Israel’s supply of weapons comes from the US. The UK, Italy and Germany also produce parts which are sold to Israel. The UK is home to Israeli weapon manufacturers, including Elbit Systems, which makes surveillance and armed drones. Both the UK and US administrations have been accused of playing a part in facilitating the destruction of Gaza.

During a media briefing on January 25, the signatories said that the indiscriminate use of arms, which has involved over 40,000 tonnes of bombs being dropped by Israel, has made operating in Gaza near impossible. Fuel shortages, frequent communication blackouts, road blockages and destruction, and damaged medical facilities, were among the extreme difficulties the group cited.

Alexandra Saieh, head of humanitarian advocacy and policy at Save the Children International, said the work of humanitarian organisations in Gaza had been rendered “practically impossible.”

The joint statement read: “Israel’s bombardment and siege are depriving the civilian population of the basics to survive and rendering Gaza uninhabitable.

“Today, the civilian population in Gaza faces a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented severity and scale.

“All states have an obligation to prevent atrocity crimes and promote adherence to norms that protect civilians. The international community is long overdue to live up to these commitments.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward