Global Muslim lawyer group condemns war crimes in Gaza and calls on governments to stop the sale of weapons to warring parties

IAMLA joins UN agencies, UN experts and other lawyers in expressing deep concern that serious violations of international law are being committed in the Middle East conflict.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Lawyers Association (IAMLA), a global body comprising of more than 900 lawyers, former judges, and legal academics, has condemned the mass killing of innocent civilians in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

As part of the Voices for Peace campaign, an initiative to raise voices on behalf of the oppressed and encourage world peace, the Muslim lawyers sent a letter to world leaders in December. The letter calls on all states to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and warns of serious violations of international law in the commission of war crimes in the conflict. The group says it condemns the ‘abhorrent murder and hostage-taking of innocent civilians by Hamas forces on 07 October as unlawful and contrary to the teachings of Islam.’

They continue how the violations of international law by Hamas forces do not justify violations by Israeli forces.

“We are horrified by the grossly disproportionate bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces which has killed more than 20,000 people, about 70% of whom are said to be women and children,” the lawyers continue.

IAMLA joins UN agencies, UN experts and other lawyers in expressing deep concern that serious violations of the laws of war are being committed in Gaza, including indiscriminate bombing, forced displacement, impending relief supplies, collective punishment, and the intentionally directed attacks on hospitals and schools.

The group is calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, reiterating the words of His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, who said: “For as long as [world leaders] do not courageously strive for a ceasefire, they are invariably responsible for taking the world towards destruction.”

They are also calling on the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, and Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel, and the immediate protection of all civilians. Additionally, the lawyers are urging all governments to stop the sale of weapons to warring parties, and to fulfil their obligation to do all in their power to prevent or end violations of international humanitarian law in the conflict.

Jonathan Butterworth, Chairman of IAMLA, commented: “As Ahmadi Muslim lawyers we are raising our voices as part of the Voices for Peace campaign which has been launched by the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, to draw the attention of world leaders to the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict and establish peace through a permanent ceasefire.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward