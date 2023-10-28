Almost one million people unite in support for human rights in the Israel-Palestine crisis

The movement is calling for immediate ceasefire.

As Israel ramps up airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, the UN has said that water, food, fuel, medical supplies and even body bags, are running out because of the siege. It warns that people, especially young children, will soon start dying of severe dehydration.

As the death toll continues to soar, and the humanitarian crisis deepens, citizens around the world are raising their voices to demand the respect of basic human rights, humanitarian assistance, and the protection for civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The ‘United for Human Rights in the Israel-Palestinian crisis,’ has launched seven petitions, aimed at supporting innocent civilians caught up in the conflict and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

‘#CeasefireNow: Open Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel’ is one of the petitions launched by the movement. Almost half a million people have put their name to the petition, which is calling on all Heads of State, the UN Security Council, and actors on the ground, to “prioritise the preservation of human life above all else.” It is calling on all parties to unconditionally facilitate the delivery of lifesaving assistance, including food, medical supplies, fuel, and the resumption of electricity and internet to Gaza, in addition to safe passage of humanitarian and medical staff. It is also demanding the release of all civilian hostages, especially children and elderly. Further demands include allowing humanitarian convoys to reach UN facilities, schools, hospitals, and health facilities in northern Gaza and to commit to protecting them along with the civilians and staff inside them at all times. The movement is also demanding the rescinding of orders by the government of Israel for civilians to depart northern Gaza, and to allow patients in critical condition to be medically evacuated for urgent care.

“The UN Security Council, the UN Secretary General and all world leaders with influence must take immediate action to ensure a ceasefire comes into effect. It remains our only option to avert further loss of civilian life and humanitarian catastrophe. Anything less will forever be a stain on our collective conscience.

“Civilians are not bargaining chips. Families need a chance to bury and mourn their dead. The cycle of violence against innocent civilians needs to stop,” says the petition.

A separate petition calls on the UK government to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Over 210,000 people have already signed the petition to James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have resisted calls for the UK to back a ceasefire. The Labour leader is coming under increasing pressure over the issue, with almost a quarter of Labour MPs having publicly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, including two frontbenchers. The Prime Minister is also under pressure to shift his stance on the conflict.

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf launched a furious attack this week on both the Prime Minister and the Labour leader for failing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. In an interview with LBC, Yousaf said he found their stance “infuriating.”

“We are seeing thousands of people die, children die,” he said. “How many more children have to die before a ceasefire is called for?

“We are calling for a ceasefire, I cannot understand Sir Keir Starmer’s position, I cannot understand the Prime Minister’s position, and I ask them how many more children have to die before you join us and join many across the world, including the United Nations, and call for that ceasefire.

“I call on all parties to commit to a ceasefire for the sake of those innocent children who are suffering so badly.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward