Left Foot Forward’s ten most read articles of 2025

These were the most popular LFF articles

Left Foot Forward has published hundreds of articles in 2025, read by thousands of people. Here’s a quick list of our ten most read pieces this year:

10. Who is Llyr Powell – Reform’s candidate in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election?

Earlier this year, voters in Caerphilly went to the polls in a crucial by-election to the Welsh Parliament (Senedd). Early in the campaign, it became clear this was a head-to-head battle between Reform UK and Plaid Cymru. As part of our coverage of the by-election, we looked into Reform’s candidate Llyr Powell. Ultimately, Powell was unsuccessful and Plaid Cymru won the seat.

9. Nigel Farage finally admits to knowing Nathan Gill after senior Reform figure repeatedly claimed he didn’t

The scandal of Nathan Gill – Reform’s former leader in Wales – being sentenced to ten years in prison for taking bribes from Russia has been one of the dominant political stories of the second half of 2025. But before his conviction, leading figures in Reform made great pains to downplay his significant within the party – including by claiming to have had very limited knowledge of or contact with him. In October, Nigel Farage finally admitted to knowing Gill.

8. Reform UK falls to lowest poll rating since April

2025 has seen support for Reform UK surging, with opinion polls pretty consistently putting them in first place. However, as the year has drawn to a close, things have started to look a little less rosy for Nigel Farage’s party. Polls in November indicated that support for Reform had dropped to its lowest level since April.

7. Who is Sarah Pochin – Reform UK’s Runcorn and Helsby by-eletion candidate?

May saw a tricky by-election for the government, following the resignation of Mike Amesbury in the Cheshire constituency of Runcorn and Helsby. Reform would go on to win it in an exceptionally close contest. In advance of the by-election, we took a look at who Sarah Pochin – Reform’s candidate and now MP – is.

6. Reform UK’s membership falls by almost 10,000 in a month

In a similar vein to their poll rating, Reform’s membership has had its ups and downs in 2025. In July, we reported on Reform’s membership falling by almost 10,000 in a single month.

5. A group called Our Party is trying to take over Your Party

Throughout the year, we covered Your Party’s rocky beginnings in depth. Early on in the formation of the party, we looked at some of the attempts by party members to shift the way it was being run. Among those efforts was the establishment of a group called Our Party – and we reported on what they wanted to achieve.

4. Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns gives shocking first speech as Lincolnshire Mayor

Reform had big successes in the May 2025 elections, winning hundreds of council seats. They also won their first mayoral elections – in both Greater Lincolnshire and in Hull and East Yorkshire. The former was won by the ex-Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns. She’s had quite a colourful time in the months that have passed since, including her particularly shocking first speech as mayor.

3. From low attendance to little casework: Facts show Nigel Farage’s appalling record as MP

While Nigel Farage has rarely been off our television screen, it’s been argued that he’s rarely seen in the House of Commons or in his Clacton constituency. In July, we reported on his record as an MP one year on from the 2024 general election.

2. Exclusive: Zack Polanski and Jeremy Corbyn slam Rupert Lowe’s ‘utterly repulsive’ and ‘deeply un-British’ social media comments

In November, the independent MP (first elected under the Reform banner) Rupert Lowe caused widespread controversy over comments he made on social media about migrants. Our exclusive story covering Green Party leader Zack Polanski and Jeremy Corbyn’s response to the comments was our second most read article this year.

1. Palestine Action: How every MP voted on proscribing them as a terrorist group

Over the summer, the government took the decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, meaning that being a member of the group or expressing support for it is illegal, with anyone found to be a member possibly facing a custodial sentences of up to 14 years. The move proved highly controversial, and we covered the decision in depth, including through looking at how every MP voted on it.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward