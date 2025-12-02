Petition to investigate ‘Russian influence’ on UK politics surpasses 100,000 signatures

It comes amid greater scrutiny of links between Reform and Russia after the party’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russia speeches

A petition calling for a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics has reached more than 100,000 signatures, spelling yet more trouble for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The petition, which at the time of writing has secured 109,497 signatures, states: “We are concerned about reported efforts from Russia to influence democracy in the US, UK, Europe and elsewhere. We believe we must establish the depth and breadth of possible Russian influence campaigns in the UK.”

It comes amid greater scrutiny of links between Reform and Russia after the party’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russia speeches in the European Parliament in 2018 and 2019.

We also ought not to forget that Farage has previously spoken about how he ‘admires’ Vladimir Putin.

Pressure has increased on Farage to launch an investigation into links between his party and Russia, which he has thus far resisted.

Following the conviction of Gill, Labour called on Farage to “leave no stone unturned” in reviewing “every inch” of Reform UK’s party structures, membership, party donors and representatives, to ensure any remaining pro-Russian links were rooted out.

Starmer told the BBC: “I think it begs a very important question, because this is a long prison sentence for pro-Russian bribes, and I think that that demands that Nigel Farage investigate how that happened within his party, and, equally importantly, what other links there are between his party and Russia.

“He should set up an inquiry, an investigation into his own party.”

Labour MP Luke Charters also took to X to point out Reform’s links to Russia. He posted: “DOES REFORM HAVE A RUSSIA PROBLEM?

“Let’s take a look… Nathan Gill, former Reform Wales leader, sentenced to 10.5 years for accepting ~£40k bribes for pro-Russian speeches.

“At the last election coordinated social media pages were uncovered that spread Kremlin talking points, with some posting in support of Reform.

“Farage rejected demands for party investigation into Russian influence, claiming he’s “not a police force.”

“Farage named Putin the world leader he most admired as a “operator.”

“Farage repeatedly pushed the pro-Kremlin line that the West was to blame for “provoking” Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine

“Farage called Putin’s involvement in Syria “brilliant”.

“Farage was paid to appear on pro-Kremlin broadcaster Russia Today”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward