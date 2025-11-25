Reform UK fall’s to lowest poll rating since April

The scandal hit party is dropping in the polls...

It seems as though all of the scandals that Reform UK have been embroiled in, whether that’s the party’s former leader in Wales being jailed for taking Russian bribes, or councillors suspended for posting racist messages, have had an effect on their poll ratings.

Nigel Farage’s party have fallen to their lowest polling level in more than six months, as it continues to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons, according to the latest poll by YouGov.

The polling company found that from November 23-24, Nigel Farage’s party are polling at 25%, a two point drop on the week before.

In a post on X, poll aggregator Election Maps UK stated that whilst YouGov usually “record lower Reform scores than other pollsters,” this was still the lowest polling for the party in any poll since April 25.

The fall in the party’s poll rating comes as Reform continues to be mired in scandal. Alongside the jailing of Nathan Gill for taking bribes to push out pro-Russia propaganda, Reform councils are considering raising taxes to the maximum level despite promising to cut them.

And to make matters worse for Farage, a number of his councillors have been suspended for infighting, racism and posting hateful and bigoted content.

Last week, Reform’s only Welsh Parliament member was banned from the Senedd chamber for 14 days after using a racial slur to describe Chinese people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward