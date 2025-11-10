EXCLUSIVE: Zack Polanski and Jeremy Corbyn slam Rupert Lowe’s ‘utterly repulsive’, and ‘deeply un-British’ social media comments

'Beyond disgusting'

The former Reform MP Rupert Lowe has faced widespread condemnation following comments he made about migration on social media today (10 November). Lowe was elected under the Reform banner before later being booted out of the party following Reform referring him to the police over claims that he made verbal threats towards the party’s chair Zia Yusuf.

Lowe posted on X: “We need to create such a hostile and unwelcoming environment for illegal migrants that the vast majority deport themselves.”

These comments appeared to be welcomed by the far-right activist Tommy Robinson who quoted the post and said “My man”.

Among those to condemn Lowe’s comments was the leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski. Polanski told Left Foot Forward that Lowe’s post was “cruel, nasty and deeply un-British”, adding that “The mask is off”.

However, he went on to argue that the kind of rhetoric used by Lowe is being “emboldened” by the Labour government who he accused of “normalising anti-migrant attitudes”.

Polanski told Left Foot Forward: “Whilst Lowe should be absolutely condemned, we should have absolutely clarity that this language and attitude is being emboldened every day by a Labour Government who are normalising anti-migrant attitudes.”

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader who is now establishing a new left wing political party, also hit out at Lowe’s comments, branding them “utterly repulsive”. He told Left Foot Forward: “This is an utterly repulsive incitement of hatred. The hostile environment was a shameful period for this country — and it is beyond disgusting that a sitting MP would call for its return. We are at a dangerous moment in this country. We need an alternative that will defend the humanity or migrants and refugees, and build an inclusive society for all.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward