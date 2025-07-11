Reform UK’s membership ‘falls by almost 10,000 in a month’

Farage can’t be too pleased.

It’s going from bad to worse for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

Having lost two council seats they were defending, to polls showing a fall in their level of support, it’s now been revealed that Reform’s membership has gone down by almost 10,000 in the space of just a month.

Amid growing scrutiny of their candidates and policies and after being hit with a number of scandals, meaning just three of the five original Reform MPs remain, it seems as though people are having second thoughts about the far-right party.

Reform have always been proud to boast about their party’s membership numbers, with Farage claiming in February that his party’s ambition was to overtake the membership of the Labour Party.

Well it seems as though Farage has been given a reality check.

Reform’s own live membership tracker shows that from the start of June, it appeared to have around 237,000 members. Now, their membership ticker is roughly 10,000 down on this, at 227,592.

Farage can’t be too pleased.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward