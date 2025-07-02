Palestine Action: How every MP voted on proscribing them as a terrorist group

Reading Time: 8 minutes
News

Find out who voted which way

A demonstration with a banner reading "We are all Palestine Action"

MPs have voted to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group. The House of Commons voted 385 to 26 in favour of proscribing the organisation, alongside two white supremacist groups – the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.

The vote on the three groups was not taken separately. Therefore, MPs were asked to vote for or against all three of the groups together. As such, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may have abstained on the vote so as not to be voting against the proscription of the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.

The government announced its decision to proscribe Palestine Action following members of the group allegedly breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military planes.

Palestine Action describes itself as “a direct action movement committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

Proscribing Palestine Action means that it will become a criminal office to me a member of or express support for the group.

The decision to proscribe Palestine Action has been highly controversial. A number of MPs criticised the proposed proscription in advance of the vote in the Commons. Likewise, more than 600 public figures called for the government to drop the plans.

Following the House of Commons vote, the House of Lords will also need to vote on the proposed proscription. If they do choose to add Palestine Action to the list of proscribed terrorist organisations, this could come into force as early as this weekend.

239 MPs did not vote on the decision to proscribe Palestine Action. Many of them will have intentionally abstained. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

As described above, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may not have participated in the vote so as to not be voting against the proscription of the two white supremacist groups also included in the proscription vote.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on proscribing Palestine Action.

MPs that voted to proscribe Palestine Action

Alan MakConservativeHavant
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Stamford
Alison GriffithsConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Andrew SnowdenConservativeFylde
Aphra BrandrethConservativeChester South and Eddisbury
Ashley FoxConservativeBridgwater
Ben Obese-JectyConservativeHuntingdon
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Blake StephensonConservativeMid Bedfordshire
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bradley ThomasConservativeBromsgrove
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Danny KrugerConservativeEast Wiltshire
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
David ReedConservativeExmouth and Exeter East
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Edward ArgarConservativeMelton and Syston
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Bourne
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeNorth Cotswolds
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Gregory StaffordConservativeFarnham and Bordon
Harriet CrossConservativeGordon and Buchan
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and Malling
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Jack RankinConservativeWindsor
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Jeremy HuntConservativeGodalming and Ash
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland and Fakenham
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Joe RobertsonConservativeIsle of Wight East
John CooperConservativeDumfries and Galloway
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Katie LamConservativeWeald of Kent
Kieran MullanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Lewis CockingConservativeBroxbourne
Lincoln JoppConservativeSpelthorne
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Luke EvansConservativeHinckley and Bosworth
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Martin VickersConservativeBrigg and Immingham
Matt VickersConservativeStockton West
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Mike WoodConservativeKingswinford and South Staffordshire
Mims DaviesConservativeEast Grinstead and Uckfield
Neil HudsonConservativeEpping Forest
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough, Oadby and Wigston
Neil Shastri-HurstConservativeSolihull West and Shirley
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeDroitwich and Evesham
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Paul HolmesConservativeHamble Valley
Peter BedfordConservativeMid Leicestershire
Peter FortuneConservativeBromley and Biggin Hill
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Rebecca PaulConservativeReigate
Rebecca SmithConservativeSouth West Devon
Richard FullerConservativeNorth Bedfordshire
Richard HoldenConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Shivani RajaConservativeLeicester East
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Stuart AndersonConservativeSouth Shropshire
Stuart AndrewConservativeDaventry
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Andrew GwynneIndependentGorton and Denton
Dan NorrisIndependentNorth East Somerset and Hanham
Oliver RyanIndependentBurnley
Patrick SpencerIndependentCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Rupert LoweIndependentGreat Yarmouth
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Adam JogeeLabourNewcastle-under-Lyme
Adam ThompsonLabourErewash
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Alan GemmellLabourCentral Ayrshire
Alan StricklandLabourNewton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Alex BallingerLabourHalesowen
Alex Barros-CurtisLabourCardiff West
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Alex MayerLabourDunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Alex McIntyreLabourGloucester
Alex SobelLabourLeeds Central and Headingley
Alice MacdonaldLabourNorwich North
Alison HumeLabourScarborough and Whitby
Alison McGovernLabourBirkenhead
Alison TaylorLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Amanda HackLabourNorth West Leicestershire
Amanda MartinLabourPortsmouth North
Andrew CooperLabourMid Cheshire
Andrew LewinLabourWelwyn Hatfield
Andrew RangerLabourWrexham
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Andy MacNaeLabourRossendale and Darwen
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith and Chiswick
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Anna DixonLabourShipley
Anna GelderdLabourSouth East Cornwall
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Anna TurleyLabourRedcar
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Antonia BanceLabourTipton and Wednesbury
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Baggy ShankerLabourDerby South
Barry GardinerLabourBrent West
Beccy CooperLabourWorthing West
Becky GittinsLabourClwyd East
Ben ColemanLabourChelsea and Fulham
Ben GoldsboroughLabourSouth Norfolk
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Callum AndersonLabourBuckingham and Bletchley
Calvin BaileyLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Cat EcclesLabourStourbridge
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Friern Barnet
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central and West
Chris CurtisLabourMilton Keynes North
Chris ElmoreLabourBridgend
Chris EvansLabourCaerphilly
Chris KaneLabourStirling and Strathallan
Chris McDonaldLabourStockton North
Chris MurrayLabourEdinburgh East and Musselburgh
Chris VinceLabourHarlow
Chris WardLabourBrighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
Chris WebbLabourBlackpool South
Claire HazelgroveLabourFilton and Bradley Stoke
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Clive EffordLabourEltham and Chislehurst
Connor RandLabourAltrincham and Sale West
Damien EganLabourBristol North East
Dan AldridgeLabourWeston-super-Mare
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley North
Dan TomlinsonLabourChipping Barnet
Daniel FrancisLabourBexleyheath and Crayford
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Danny BealesLabourUxbridge and South Ruislip
Darren PaffeyLabourSouthampton Itchen
Dave RobertsonLabourLichfield
David BainesLabourSt Helens North
David Burton-SampsonLabourSouthend West and Leigh
David Pinto-DuschinskyLabourHendon
David TaylorLabourHemel Hempstead
David WilliamsLabourStoke-on-Trent North
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Derek TwiggLabourWidnes and Halewood
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
Douglas AlexanderLabourLothian East
Douglas McAllisterLabourWest Dunbartonshire
Elaine StewartLabourAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Emily DarlingtonLabourMilton Keynes Central
Emma FoodyLabourCramlington and Killingworth
Emma LewellLabourSouth Shields
Emma ReynoldsLabourWycombe
Euan StainbankLabourFalkirk
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Frank McNallyLabourCoatbridge and Bellshill
Gareth SnellLabourStoke-on-Trent Central
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Gill GermanLabourClwyd North
Gordon McKeeLabourGlasgow South
Graeme DownieLabourDunfermline and Dollar
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Middleton South
Gregor PoyntonLabourLivingston
Gurinder Singh JosanLabourSmethwick
Hamish FalconerLabourLincoln
Heidi AlexanderLabourSwindon South
Helena DollimoreLabourHastings and Rye
Henry TufnellLabourMid and South Pembrokeshire
Hilary BennLabourLeeds South
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Imogen WalkerLabourHamilton and Clyde Valley
Irene CampbellLabourNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Jack AbbottLabourIpswich
Jacob CollierLabourBurton and Uttoxeter
Jade BotterillLabourOssett and Denby Dale
Jake RichardsLabourRother Valley
James FrithLabourBury North
James NaishLabourRushcliffe
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Jen CraftLabourThurrock
Jess AsatoLabourLowestoft
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham Yardley
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Jessica ToaleLabourBournemouth West
Jim DicksonLabourDartford
Jo PlattLabourLeigh and Atherton
Jo WhiteLabourBassetlaw
Jodie GoslingLabourNuneaton
Joe MorrisLabourHexham
John SlingerLabourRugby
John WhitbyLabourDerbyshire Dales
Jon PearceLabourHigh Peak
Jonathan DaviesLabourMid Derbyshire
Jonathan HinderLabourPendle and Clitheroe
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Josh DeanLabourHertford and Stortford
Josh Fenton-GlynnLabourCalder Valley
Josh MacAlisterLabourWhitehaven and Workington
Josh NewburyLabourCannock Chase
Josh SimonsLabourMakerfield
Juliet CampbellLabourBroxtowe
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Bromborough
Kanishka NarayanLabourVale of Glamorgan
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Kate DeardenLabourHalifax
Katie WhiteLabourLeeds North West
Katrina MurrayLabourCumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Keir MatherLabourSelby
Kenneth StevensonLabourAirdrie and Shotts
Kevin McKennaLabourSittingbourne and Sheppey
Kim LeadbeaterLabourSpen Valley
Kirith EntwistleLabourBolton North East
Kirsteen SullivanLabourBathgate and Linlithgow
Kirsty McNeillLabourMidlothian
Laura Kyrke-SmithLabourAylesbury
Lauren EdwardsLabourRochester and Strood
Lauren SullivanLabourGravesham
Laurence TurnerLabourBirmingham Northfield
Lee PitcherLabourDoncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Leigh InghamLabourStafford
Lewis AtkinsonLabourSunderland Central
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
Liam ConlonLabourBeckenham and Penge
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Lillian JonesLabourKilmarnock and Loudoun
Linsey FarnsworthLabourAmber Valley
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon and Consett
Lizzi CollingeLabourMorecambe and Lunesdale
Lloyd HattonLabourSouth Dorset
Lola McEvoyLabourDarlington
Lorraine BeaversLabourBlackpool North and Fleetwood
Louise JonesLabourNorth East Derbyshire
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Luke AkehurstLabourNorth Durham
Luke ChartersLabourYork Outer
Luke MurphyLabourBasingstoke
Luke MyerLabourMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth Sutton and Devonport
Margaret MullaneLabourDagenham and Rainham
Maria EagleLabourLiverpool Garston
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Mark FergusonLabourGateshead Central and Whickham
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Mark SewardsLabourLeeds South West and Morley
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Martin McCluskeyLabourInverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Martin RhodesLabourGlasgow North
Mary CreaghLabourCoventry East
Mary GlindonLabourNewcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Matt RoddaLabourReading Central
Matt TurmaineLabourWatford
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Matthew PatrickLabourWirral West
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Maureen BurkeLabourGlasgow North East
Maya EllisLabourRibble Valley
Melanie OnnLabourGreat Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Miatta FahnbullehLabourPeckham
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen
Michael WheelerLabourWorsley and Eccles
Michelle ScroghamLabourBarrow and Furness
Michelle WelshLabourSherwood Forest
Mike ReaderLabourNorthampton South
Mike TappLabourDover and Deal
Natalie FleetLabourBolsover
Natasha IronsLabourCroydon East
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Nesil CaliskanLabourBarking
Nicholas DakinLabourScunthorpe
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent and Rhymney
Noah LawLabourSt Austell and Newquay
Olivia BaileyLabourReading West and Mid Berkshire
Pam CoxLabourColchester
Patricia FergusonLabourGlasgow West
Paul DaviesLabourColne Valley
Paul FosterLabourSouth Ribble
Paul WaughLabourRochdale
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool Wavertree
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham Erdington
Perran MoonLabourCamborne and Redruth
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Peter KyleLabourHove and Portslade
Peter LambLabourCrawley
Peter PrinsleyLabourBury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Peter SwallowLabourBracknell
Phil BrickellLabourBolton West
Polly BillingtonLabourEast Thanet
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham Edgbaston
Rachel BlakeLabourCities of London and Westminster
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South and South Bedfordshire
Rachel TaylorLabourNorth Warwickshire and Bedworth
Richard BakerLabourGlenrothes and Mid Fife
Richard QuigleyLabourIsle of Wight West
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Rosie WrightingLabourKettering
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Stepney
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West and Islwyn
Sally JamesonLabourDoncaster Central
Sam CarlingLabourNorth West Cambridgeshire
Sam RushworthLabourBishop Auckland
Samantha DixonLabourChester North and Neston
Samantha NiblettLabourSouth Derbyshire
Sarah CoombesLabourWest Bromwich
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Sarah HallLabourWarrington South
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Sarah RussellLabourCongleton
Sarah SackmanLabourFinchley and Golders Green
Sarah SmithLabourHyndburn
Satvir KaurLabourSouthampton Test
Scott ArthurLabourEdinburgh South West
Sean WoodcockLabourBanbury
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Sojan JosephLabourAshford
Sonia KumarLabourDudley
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley South
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Stephen KinnockLabourAberafan Maesteg
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Steve RaceLabourExeter
Steve WitherdenLabourMontgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Steve YemmLabourMansfield
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Terry JermyLabourSouth West Norfolk
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Tom CollinsLabourWorcester
Tom RutlandLabourEast Worthing and Shoreham
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Tony VaughanLabourFolkestone and Hythe
Torcuil CrichtonLabourNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Tracy GilbertLabourEdinburgh North and Leith
Tristan OsborneLabourChatham and Aylesford
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Highgate
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham North
Warinder JussLabourWolverhampton West
Will StoneLabourSwindon North
Yuan YangLabourEarley and Woodley
Yvette CooperLabourPontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey Heath
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt Ives
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and Cheam
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-Avon
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip Hills
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and Knaresborough
Nigel FarageReform UKClacton
Richard TiceReform UKBoston and Skegness
Sarah PochinReform UKRuncorn and Helsby
Jim AllisterTraditional Unionist VoiceNorth Antrim
Robin SwannUlster Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Christian Wakeford (teller)LabourBury South
Gen Kitchen (teller)LabourWellingborough and Rushden

MPs that voted against proscribing Palestine Action

Adrian RamsayGreen PartyWaveney Valley
Carla DenyerGreen PartyBristol Central
Ellie ChownsGreen PartyNorth Herefordshire
Siân BerryGreen PartyBrighton Pavilion
Adnan HussainIndependentBlackburn
Apsana BegumIndependentPoplar and Limehouse
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
John McDonnellIndependentHayes and Harlington
Shockat AdamIndependentLeicester South
Zarah SultanaIndependentCoventry South
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Diane AbbottLabourHackney North and Stoke Newington
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool West Derby
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool Riverside
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham Hall Green and Moseley
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey Heath
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt Ives
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and Cheam
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-Avon
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip Hills
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and Knaresborough
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Ayoub Khan (teller)IndependentBirmingham Perry Barr
Bell Ribeiro-Addy (teller)LabourClapham and Brixton Hill

MPs that did not vote

Sorcha EastwoodAllianceLagan Valley
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeWetherby and Easingwold
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Charlie DewhirstConservativeBridlington and The Wolds
David DavisConservativeGoole and Pocklington
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeStone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and Tavistock
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Greg SmithConservativeMid Buckinghamshire
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Kemi BadenochConservativeNorth West Essex
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Nick TimothyConservativeWest Suffolk
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond and Northallerton
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley and Ilkley
Roger GaleConservativeHerne Bay and Sandwich
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden and Solihull East
Sarah BoolConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham and Waterlooville
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Caroline NokesDeputy SpeakerRomsey and Southampton North
Judith CumminsDeputy SpeakerBradford South
Nusrat GhaniDeputy SpeakerSussex Weald
Alex EastonIndependentNorth Down
Iqbal MohamedIndependentDewsbury and Batley
Rosie DuffieldIndependentCanterbury
Abtisam MohamedLabourSheffield Central
Afzal KhanLabourManchester Rusholme
Al CarnsLabourBirmingham Selly Oak
Alex BakerLabourAldershot
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North and Kimberley
Alistair StrathernLabourHitchin
Allison GardnerLabourStoke-on-Trent South
Andrew PakesLabourPeterborough
Andy McDonaldLabourMiddlesbrough and Thornaby East
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Anneliese MidgleyLabourKnowsley
Bambos CharalambousLabourSouthgate and Wood Green
Bayo AlabaLabourSouthend East and Rochford
Blair McDougallLabourEast Renfrewshire
Brian LeishmanLabourAlloa and Grangemouth
Carolyn HarrisLabourNeath and Swansea East
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Wyre
Catherine AtkinsonLabourDerby North
Catherine FookesLabourMonmouthshire
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Chris BlooreLabourRedditch
Chris BryantLabourRhondda and Ogmore
Chris HinchliffLabourNorth East Hertfordshire
Claire HughesLabourBangor Aberconwy
Connor NaismithLabourCrewe and Nantwich
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool Walton
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
David LammyLabourTottenham
David SmithLabourNorth Northumberland
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent East
Deirdre CostiganLabourEaling Southall
Ed MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and East Dulwich
Elsie BlundellLabourHeywood and Middleton North
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall and Camberwell Green
Fred ThomasLabourPlymouth Moor View
Georgia GouldLabourQueen’s Park and Maida Vale
Harpreet UppalLabourHuddersfield
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
Ian LaveryLabourBlyth and Ashington
James AsserLabourWest Ham and Beckton
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Jas AthwalLabourIlford South
Jayne KirkhamLabourTruro and Falmouth
Jeevun SandherLabourLoughborough
Jeff SmithLabourManchester Withington
Jenny Riddell-CarpenterLabourSuffolk Coastal
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West, Chadderton and Royton
Jo StevensLabourCardiff East
Joani ReidLabourEast Kilbride and Strathaven
Joe PowellLabourKensington and Bayswater
Johanna BaxterLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire South
John GradyLabourGlasgow East
John HealeyLabourRawmarsh and Conisbrough
Jon TrickettLabourNormanton and Hemsworth
Jonathan BrashLabourHartlepool
Julia BuckleyLabourShrewsbury
Julie MinnsLabourCarlisle
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton and Winchmore Hill
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow and Gateshead East
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Kevin BonaviaLabourStevenage
Lee BarronLabourCorby and East Northamptonshire
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Louise HaighLabourSheffield Heeley
Lucy RigbyLabourNorthampton North
Marie TidballLabourPenistone and Stocksbridge
Markus Campbell-SavoursLabourPenrith and Solway
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Matt BishopLabourForest of Dean
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Melanie WardLabourCowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Michael PayneLabourGedling
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Naushabah KhanLabourGillingham and Rainham
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Neil Duncan-JordanLabourPoole
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield Hallam
Pamela NashLabourMotherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Patrick HurleyLabourSouthport
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West and Pudsey
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Sadik Al-HassanLabourNorth Somerset
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon West
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham Ladywood
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Gateshead South
Shaun DaviesLabourTelford
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield and Rothwell
Simon OpherLabourStroud
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Steve ReedLabourStreatham and Croydon North
Sureena BrackenridgeLabourWolverhampton North East
Tim RocaLabourMacclesfield
Tom HayesLabourBournemouth East
Torsten BellLabourSwansea West
Uma KumaranLabourStratford and Bow
Valerie VazLabourWalsall and Bloxwich
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South and Walkden
Zubir AhmedLabourGlasgow South West
Adam DanceLiberal DemocratYeovil
Alex BrewerLiberal DemocratNorth East Hampshire
Alison BennettLiberal DemocratMid Sussex
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Angus MacDonaldLiberal DemocratInverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
Anna SabineLiberal DemocratFrome and East Somerset
Ben MaguireLiberal DemocratNorth Cornwall
Bobby DeanLiberal DemocratCarshalton and Wallington
Brian MathewLiberal DemocratMelksham and Devizes
Calum MillerLiberal DemocratBicester and Woodstock
Cameron ThomasLiberal DemocratTewkesbury
Caroline VoadenLiberal DemocratSouth Devon
Charlie MaynardLiberal DemocratWitney
Charlotte CaneLiberal DemocratEly and East Cambridgeshire
Chris CoghlanLiberal DemocratDorking and Horley
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Claire YoungLiberal DemocratThornbury and Yate
Clive JonesLiberal DemocratWokingham
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Danny ChambersLiberal DemocratWinchester
David ChadwickLiberal DemocratBrecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Edward MorelloLiberal DemocratWest Dorset
Freddie van MierloLiberal DemocratHenley and Thame
Gideon AmosLiberal DemocratTaunton and Wellington
Helen MaguireLiberal DemocratEpsom and Ewell
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Ian RoomeLiberal DemocratNorth Devon
Ian SollomLiberal DemocratSt Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
James MacClearyLiberal DemocratLewes
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Jess Brown-FullerLiberal DemocratChichester
John MilneLiberal DemocratHorsham
Josh BabarindeLiberal DemocratEastbourne
Joshua ReynoldsLiberal DemocratMaidenhead
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Lee DillonLiberal DemocratNewbury
Lisa SmartLiberal DemocratHazel Grove
Liz JarvisLiberal DemocratEastleigh
Marie GoldmanLiberal DemocratChelmsford
Martin WrigleyLiberal DemocratNewton Abbot
Max WilkinsonLiberal DemocratCheltenham
Mike MartinLiberal DemocratTunbridge Wells
Monica HardingLiberal DemocratEsher and Walton
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Olly GloverLiberal DemocratDidcot and Wantage
Paul KohlerLiberal DemocratWimbledon
Pippa HeylingsLiberal DemocratSouth Cambridgeshire
Rachel GilmourLiberal DemocratTiverton and Minehead
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratHoniton and Sidmouth
Roz SavageLiberal DemocratSouth Cotswolds
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratGlastonbury and Somerton
Sarah GibsonLiberal DemocratChippenham
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Steff AquaroneLiberal DemocratNorth Norfolk
Steve DarlingLiberal DemocratTorbay
Susan MurrayLiberal DemocratMid Dunbartonshire
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Tom MorrisonLiberal DemocratCheadle
Victoria CollinsLiberal DemocratHarpenden and Berkhamsted
Vikki SladeLiberal DemocratMid Dorset and North Poole
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Will ForsterLiberal DemocratWoking
Zöe FranklinLiberal DemocratGuildford
Ann DaviesPlaid CymruCaerfyrddin
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion Preseli
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Llinos MediPlaid CymruYnys Môn
James McMurdockReform UKSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Lee AndersonReform UKAshfield
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll, Bute and South Lochaber
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee Central
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus and Perthshire Glens
Graham LeadbitterScottish National PartyMoray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and Kinross-shire
Seamus LoganScottish National PartyAberdeenshire North and Moray East
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Stephen GethinsScottish National PartyArbroath and Broughty Ferry
Cathal MallaghanSinn FéinMid Ulster
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Dáire HughesSinn FéinNewry and Armagh
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Pat CullenSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South and Mid Down
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Palestine Action: Over 600 public figures call for government not to proscribe direct action group
  2. MPs raise concerns about Labour’s plan to proscribe Palestine Action as terror group
  3. The full list of Labour MPs who voted against Keir Starmer’s welfare reform bill
  4. These are the 43 new MPs who backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six general election demands
Comments are closed.