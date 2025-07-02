Palestine Action: How every MP voted on proscribing them as a terrorist group

Find out who voted which way
MPs have voted to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group. The House of Commons voted 385 to 26 in favour of proscribing the organisation, alongside two white supremacist groups – the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.
The vote on the three groups was not taken separately. Therefore, MPs were asked to vote for or against all three of the groups together. As such, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may have abstained on the vote so as not to be voting against the proscription of the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.
The government announced its decision to proscribe Palestine Action following members of the group allegedly breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military planes.
Palestine Action describes itself as “a direct action movement committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”
Proscribing Palestine Action means that it will become a criminal office to me a member of or express support for the group.
The decision to proscribe Palestine Action has been highly controversial. A number of MPs criticised the proposed proscription in advance of the vote in the Commons. Likewise, more than 600 public figures called for the government to drop the plans.
Following the House of Commons vote, the House of Lords will also need to vote on the proposed proscription. If they do choose to add Palestine Action to the list of proscribed terrorist organisations, this could come into force as early as this weekend.
239 MPs did not vote on the decision to proscribe Palestine Action. Many of them will have intentionally abstained. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
As described above, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may not have participated in the vote so as to not be voting against the proscription of the two white supremacist groups also included in the proscription vote.
Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on proscribing Palestine Action.
MPs that voted to proscribe Palestine Action
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Stamford
|Alison Griffiths
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Andrew Snowden
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Aphra Brandreth
|Conservative
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Ashley Fox
|Conservative
|Bridgwater
|Ben Obese-Jecty
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Blake Stephenson
|Conservative
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bradley Thomas
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|East Wiltshire
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|David Reed
|Conservative
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Melton and Syston
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Bourne
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|North Cotswolds
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Gregory Stafford
|Conservative
|Farnham and Bordon
|Harriet Cross
|Conservative
|Gordon and Buchan
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and Malling
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Windsor
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|Godalming and Ash
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland and Fakenham
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Joe Robertson
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight East
|John Cooper
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Katie Lam
|Conservative
|Weald of Kent
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Lewis Cocking
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Lincoln Jopp
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Brigg and Immingham
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton West
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|East Grinstead and Uckfield
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Epping Forest
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|Neil Shastri-Hurst
|Conservative
|Solihull West and Shirley
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Droitwich and Evesham
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Hamble Valley
|Peter Bedford
|Conservative
|Mid Leicestershire
|Peter Fortune
|Conservative
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Rebecca Paul
|Conservative
|Reigate
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North Bedfordshire
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Shivani Raja
|Conservative
|Leicester East
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|South Shropshire
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Andrew Gwynne
|Independent
|Gorton and Denton
|Dan Norris
|Independent
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Oliver Ryan
|Independent
|Burnley
|Patrick Spencer
|Independent
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Rupert Lowe
|Independent
|Great Yarmouth
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Adam Jogee
|Labour
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Adam Thompson
|Labour
|Erewash
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Alan Gemmell
|Labour
|Central Ayrshire
|Alan Strickland
|Labour
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Alex Ballinger
|Labour
|Halesowen
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Alex Mayer
|Labour
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Alex McIntyre
|Labour
|Gloucester
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|Alice Macdonald
|Labour
|Norwich North
|Alison Hume
|Labour
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Alison Taylor
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Amanda Hack
|Labour
|North West Leicestershire
|Amanda Martin
|Labour
|Portsmouth North
|Andrew Cooper
|Labour
|Mid Cheshire
|Andrew Lewin
|Labour
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Andrew Ranger
|Labour
|Wrexham
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Andy MacNae
|Labour
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Anna Dixon
|Labour
|Shipley
|Anna Gelderd
|Labour
|South East Cornwall
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Anna Turley
|Labour
|Redcar
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Antonia Bance
|Labour
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Baggy Shanker
|Labour
|Derby South
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent West
|Beccy Cooper
|Labour
|Worthing West
|Becky Gittins
|Labour
|Clwyd East
|Ben Coleman
|Labour
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Ben Goldsborough
|Labour
|South Norfolk
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Callum Anderson
|Labour
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Calvin Bailey
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Cat Eccles
|Labour
|Stourbridge
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Chris Curtis
|Labour
|Milton Keynes North
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Bridgend
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Chris Kane
|Labour
|Stirling and Strathallan
|Chris McDonald
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Chris Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Chris Vince
|Labour
|Harlow
|Chris Ward
|Labour
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Chris Webb
|Labour
|Blackpool South
|Claire Hazelgrove
|Labour
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Connor Rand
|Labour
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Bristol North East
|Dan Aldridge
|Labour
|Weston-super-Mare
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley North
|Dan Tomlinson
|Labour
|Chipping Barnet
|Daniel Francis
|Labour
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Danny Beales
|Labour
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Darren Paffey
|Labour
|Southampton Itchen
|Dave Robertson
|Labour
|Lichfield
|David Baines
|Labour
|St Helens North
|David Burton-Sampson
|Labour
|Southend West and Leigh
|David Pinto-Duschinsky
|Labour
|Hendon
|David Taylor
|Labour
|Hemel Hempstead
|David Williams
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Widnes and Halewood
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Douglas Alexander
|Labour
|Lothian East
|Douglas McAllister
|Labour
|West Dunbartonshire
|Elaine Stewart
|Labour
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Emily Darlington
|Labour
|Milton Keynes Central
|Emma Foody
|Labour
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Emma Lewell
|Labour
|South Shields
|Emma Reynolds
|Labour
|Wycombe
|Euan Stainbank
|Labour
|Falkirk
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Frank McNally
|Labour
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Gareth Snell
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|Gill German
|Labour
|Clwyd North
|Gordon McKee
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|Graeme Downie
|Labour
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Middleton South
|Gregor Poynton
|Labour
|Livingston
|Gurinder Singh Josan
|Labour
|Smethwick
|Hamish Falconer
|Labour
|Lincoln
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Swindon South
|Helena Dollimore
|Labour
|Hastings and Rye
|Henry Tufnell
|Labour
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds South
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Imogen Walker
|Labour
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|Irene Campbell
|Labour
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Jack Abbott
|Labour
|Ipswich
|Jacob Collier
|Labour
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Jade Botterill
|Labour
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Jake Richards
|Labour
|Rother Valley
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury North
|James Naish
|Labour
|Rushcliffe
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Jen Craft
|Labour
|Thurrock
|Jess Asato
|Labour
|Lowestoft
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham Yardley
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Jessica Toale
|Labour
|Bournemouth West
|Jim Dickson
|Labour
|Dartford
|Jo Platt
|Labour
|Leigh and Atherton
|Jo White
|Labour
|Bassetlaw
|Jodie Gosling
|Labour
|Nuneaton
|Joe Morris
|Labour
|Hexham
|John Slinger
|Labour
|Rugby
|John Whitby
|Labour
|Derbyshire Dales
|Jon Pearce
|Labour
|High Peak
|Jonathan Davies
|Labour
|Mid Derbyshire
|Jonathan Hinder
|Labour
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Josh Dean
|Labour
|Hertford and Stortford
|Josh Fenton-Glynn
|Labour
|Calder Valley
|Josh MacAlister
|Labour
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Josh Newbury
|Labour
|Cannock Chase
|Josh Simons
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Juliet Campbell
|Labour
|Broxtowe
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
|Kanishka Narayan
|Labour
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Kate Dearden
|Labour
|Halifax
|Katie White
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Katrina Murray
|Labour
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby
|Kenneth Stevenson
|Labour
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Kevin McKenna
|Labour
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Spen Valley
|Kirith Entwistle
|Labour
|Bolton North East
|Kirsteen Sullivan
|Labour
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Kirsty McNeill
|Labour
|Midlothian
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Labour
|Aylesbury
|Lauren Edwards
|Labour
|Rochester and Strood
|Lauren Sullivan
|Labour
|Gravesham
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
|Birmingham Northfield
|Lee Pitcher
|Labour
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Leigh Ingham
|Labour
|Stafford
|Lewis Atkinson
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Liam Conlon
|Labour
|Beckenham and Penge
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Lillian Jones
|Labour
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Linsey Farnsworth
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon and Consett
|Lizzi Collinge
|Labour
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Lloyd Hatton
|Labour
|South Dorset
|Lola McEvoy
|Labour
|Darlington
|Lorraine Beavers
|Labour
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Louise Jones
|Labour
|North East Derbyshire
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Luke Akehurst
|Labour
|North Durham
|Luke Charters
|Labour
|York Outer
|Luke Murphy
|Labour
|Basingstoke
|Luke Myer
|Labour
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
|Margaret Mullane
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Liverpool Garston
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Mark Ferguson
|Labour
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Martin McCluskey
|Labour
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Martin Rhodes
|Labour
|Glasgow North
|Mary Creagh
|Labour
|Coventry East
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading Central
|Matt Turmaine
|Labour
|Watford
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Matthew Patrick
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Maureen Burke
|Labour
|Glasgow North East
|Maya Ellis
|Labour
|Ribble Valley
|Melanie Onn
|Labour
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Miatta Fahnbulleh
|Labour
|Peckham
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen
|Michael Wheeler
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles
|Michelle Scrogham
|Labour
|Barrow and Furness
|Michelle Welsh
|Labour
|Sherwood Forest
|Mike Reader
|Labour
|Northampton South
|Mike Tapp
|Labour
|Dover and Deal
|Natalie Fleet
|Labour
|Bolsover
|Natasha Irons
|Labour
|Croydon East
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Nesil Caliskan
|Labour
|Barking
|Nicholas Dakin
|Labour
|Scunthorpe
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Noah Law
|Labour
|St Austell and Newquay
|Olivia Bailey
|Labour
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Pam Cox
|Labour
|Colchester
|Patricia Ferguson
|Labour
|Glasgow West
|Paul Davies
|Labour
|Colne Valley
|Paul Foster
|Labour
|South Ribble
|Paul Waugh
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham Erdington
|Perran Moon
|Labour
|Camborne and Redruth
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove and Portslade
|Peter Lamb
|Labour
|Crawley
|Peter Prinsley
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Peter Swallow
|Labour
|Bracknell
|Phil Brickell
|Labour
|Bolton West
|Polly Billington
|Labour
|East Thanet
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|Rachel Blake
|Labour
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Rachel Taylor
|Labour
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Richard Baker
|Labour
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|Richard Quigley
|Labour
|Isle of Wight West
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Rosie Wrighting
|Labour
|Kettering
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Sally Jameson
|Labour
|Doncaster Central
|Sam Carling
|Labour
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|Bishop Auckland
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|Chester North and Neston
|Samantha Niblett
|Labour
|South Derbyshire
|Sarah Coombes
|Labour
|West Bromwich
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Sarah Hall
|Labour
|Warrington South
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Sarah Russell
|Labour
|Congleton
|Sarah Sackman
|Labour
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Sarah Smith
|Labour
|Hyndburn
|Satvir Kaur
|Labour
|Southampton Test
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|Edinburgh South West
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Banbury
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Sojan Joseph
|Labour
|Ashford
|Sonia Kumar
|Labour
|Dudley
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley South
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberafan Maesteg
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Steve Race
|Labour
|Exeter
|Steve Witherden
|Labour
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Steve Yemm
|Labour
|Mansfield
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Terry Jermy
|Labour
|South West Norfolk
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Tom Collins
|Labour
|Worcester
|Tom Rutland
|Labour
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Tony Vaughan
|Labour
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Torcuil Crichton
|Labour
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Tracy Gilbert
|Labour
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Tristan Osborne
|Labour
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham North
|Warinder Juss
|Labour
|Wolverhampton West
|Will Stone
|Labour
|Swindon North
|Yuan Yang
|Labour
|Earley and Woodley
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Al Pinkerton
|Liberal Democrat
|Surrey Heath
|Andrew George
|Liberal Democrat
|St Ives
|Luke Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Sutton and Cheam
|Manuela Perteghella
|Liberal Democrat
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Tessa Munt
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells and Mendip Hills
|Tom Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Nigel Farage
|Reform UK
|Clacton
|Richard Tice
|Reform UK
|Boston and Skegness
|Sarah Pochin
|Reform UK
|Runcorn and Helsby
|Jim Allister
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|North Antrim
|Robin Swann
|Ulster Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Christian Wakeford (teller)
|Labour
|Bury South
|Gen Kitchen (teller)
|Labour
|Wellingborough and Rushden
MPs that voted against proscribing Palestine Action
|Adrian Ramsay
|Green Party
|Waveney Valley
|Carla Denyer
|Green Party
|Bristol Central
|Ellie Chowns
|Green Party
|North Herefordshire
|Siân Berry
|Green Party
|Brighton Pavilion
|Adnan Hussain
|Independent
|Blackburn
|Apsana Begum
|Independent
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|John McDonnell
|Independent
|Hayes and Harlington
|Shockat Adam
|Independent
|Leicester South
|Zarah Sultana
|Independent
|Coventry South
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool West Derby
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool Riverside
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Ayoub Khan (teller)
|Independent
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy (teller)
|Labour
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
MPs that did not vote
|Sorcha Eastwood
|Alliance
|Lagan Valley
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Charlie Dewhirst
|Conservative
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Goole and Pocklington
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and Tavistock
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Mid Buckinghamshire
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|North West Essex
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Nick Timothy
|Conservative
|West Suffolk
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond and Northallerton
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley and Ilkley
|Roger Gale
|Conservative
|Herne Bay and Sandwich
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden and Solihull East
|Sarah Bool
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham and Waterlooville
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Caroline Nokes
|Deputy Speaker
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Judith Cummins
|Deputy Speaker
|Bradford South
|Nusrat Ghani
|Deputy Speaker
|Sussex Weald
|Alex Easton
|Independent
|North Down
|Iqbal Mohamed
|Independent
|Dewsbury and Batley
|Rosie Duffield
|Independent
|Canterbury
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester Rusholme
|Al Carns
|Labour
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Alex Baker
|Labour
|Aldershot
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North and Kimberley
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Hitchin
|Allison Gardner
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Andrew Pakes
|Labour
|Peterborough
|Andy McDonald
|Labour
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Anneliese Midgley
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Bambos Charalambous
|Labour
|Southgate and Wood Green
|Bayo Alaba
|Labour
|Southend East and Rochford
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|Brian Leishman
|Labour
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Neath and Swansea East
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Catherine Atkinson
|Labour
|Derby North
|Catherine Fookes
|Labour
|Monmouthshire
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Chris Bloore
|Labour
|Redditch
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Chris Hinchliff
|Labour
|North East Hertfordshire
|Claire Hughes
|Labour
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Connor Naismith
|Labour
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool Walton
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|David Smith
|Labour
|North Northumberland
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent East
|Deirdre Costigan
|Labour
|Ealing Southall
|Ed Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Elsie Blundell
|Labour
|Heywood and Middleton North
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|Fred Thomas
|Labour
|Plymouth Moor View
|Georgia Gould
|Labour
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|Harpreet Uppal
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Blyth and Ashington
|James Asser
|Labour
|West Ham and Beckton
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Jas Athwal
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Jayne Kirkham
|Labour
|Truro and Falmouth
|Jeevun Sandher
|Labour
|Loughborough
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester Withington
|Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
|Labour
|Suffolk Coastal
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff East
|Joani Reid
|Labour
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Joe Powell
|Labour
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Johanna Baxter
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|John Grady
|Labour
|Glasgow East
|John Healey
|Labour
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Normanton and Hemsworth
|Jonathan Brash
|Labour
|Hartlepool
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|Shrewsbury
|Julie Minns
|Labour
|Carlisle
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Kevin Bonavia
|Labour
|Stevenage
|Lee Barron
|Labour
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield Heeley
|Lucy Rigby
|Labour
|Northampton North
|Marie Tidball
|Labour
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Markus Campbell-Savours
|Labour
|Penrith and Solway
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Matt Bishop
|Labour
|Forest of Dean
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Melanie Ward
|Labour
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Michael Payne
|Labour
|Gedling
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Naushabah Khan
|Labour
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Neil Duncan-Jordan
|Labour
|Poole
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield Hallam
|Pamela Nash
|Labour
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Patrick Hurley
|Labour
|Southport
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West and Pudsey
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Sadik Al-Hassan
|Labour
|North Somerset
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon West
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham Ladywood
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Gateshead South
|Shaun Davies
|Labour
|Telford
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Simon Opher
|Labour
|Stroud
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Sureena Brackenridge
|Labour
|Wolverhampton North East
|Tim Roca
|Labour
|Macclesfield
|Tom Hayes
|Labour
|Bournemouth East
|Torsten Bell
|Labour
|Swansea West
|Uma Kumaran
|Labour
|Stratford and Bow
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Zubir Ahmed
|Labour
|Glasgow South West
|Adam Dance
|Liberal Democrat
|Yeovil
|Alex Brewer
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hampshire
|Alison Bennett
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Sussex
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Angus MacDonald
|Liberal Democrat
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Anna Sabine
|Liberal Democrat
|Frome and East Somerset
|Ben Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|North Cornwall
|Bobby Dean
|Liberal Democrat
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Brian Mathew
|Liberal Democrat
|Melksham and Devizes
|Calum Miller
|Liberal Democrat
|Bicester and Woodstock
|Cameron Thomas
|Liberal Democrat
|Tewkesbury
|Caroline Voaden
|Liberal Democrat
|South Devon
|Charlie Maynard
|Liberal Democrat
|Witney
|Charlotte Cane
|Liberal Democrat
|Ely and East Cambridgeshire
|Chris Coghlan
|Liberal Democrat
|Dorking and Horley
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Claire Young
|Liberal Democrat
|Thornbury and Yate
|Clive Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Wokingham
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Danny Chambers
|Liberal Democrat
|Winchester
|David Chadwick
|Liberal Democrat
|Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Edward Morello
|Liberal Democrat
|West Dorset
|Freddie van Mierlo
|Liberal Democrat
|Henley and Thame
|Gideon Amos
|Liberal Democrat
|Taunton and Wellington
|Helen Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|Epsom and Ewell
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Ian Roome
|Liberal Democrat
|North Devon
|Ian Sollom
|Liberal Democrat
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|James MacCleary
|Liberal Democrat
|Lewes
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Jess Brown-Fuller
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|John Milne
|Liberal Democrat
|Horsham
|Josh Babarinde
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastbourne
|Joshua Reynolds
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidenhead
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Lee Dillon
|Liberal Democrat
|Newbury
|Lisa Smart
|Liberal Democrat
|Hazel Grove
|Liz Jarvis
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastleigh
|Marie Goldman
|Liberal Democrat
|Chelmsford
|Martin Wrigley
|Liberal Democrat
|Newton Abbot
|Max Wilkinson
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheltenham
|Mike Martin
|Liberal Democrat
|Tunbridge Wells
|Monica Harding
|Liberal Democrat
|Esher and Walton
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Olly Glover
|Liberal Democrat
|Didcot and Wantage
|Paul Kohler
|Liberal Democrat
|Wimbledon
|Pippa Heylings
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cambridgeshire
|Rachel Gilmour
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|Roz Savage
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cotswolds
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Sarah Gibson
|Liberal Democrat
|Chippenham
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Steff Aquarone
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Steve Darling
|Liberal Democrat
|Torbay
|Susan Murray
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Tom Morrison
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheadle
|Victoria Collins
|Liberal Democrat
|Harpenden and Berkhamsted
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Woking
|Zöe Franklin
|Liberal Democrat
|Guildford
|Ann Davies
|Plaid Cymru
|Caerfyrddin
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Llinos Medi
|Plaid Cymru
|Ynys Môn
|James McMurdock
|Reform UK
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Lee Anderson
|Reform UK
|Ashfield
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee Central
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Graham Leadbitter
|Scottish National Party
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and Kinross-shire
|Seamus Logan
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Stephen Gethins
|Scottish National Party
|Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Dáire Hughes
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Pat Cullen
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
