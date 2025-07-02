Palestine Action: How every MP voted on proscribing them as a terrorist group

Find out who voted which way

MPs have voted to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group. The House of Commons voted 385 to 26 in favour of proscribing the organisation, alongside two white supremacist groups – the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.

The vote on the three groups was not taken separately. Therefore, MPs were asked to vote for or against all three of the groups together. As such, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may have abstained on the vote so as not to be voting against the proscription of the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperial Movement.

The government announced its decision to proscribe Palestine Action following members of the group allegedly breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military planes.

Palestine Action describes itself as “a direct action movement committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

Proscribing Palestine Action means that it will become a criminal office to me a member of or express support for the group.

The decision to proscribe Palestine Action has been highly controversial. A number of MPs criticised the proposed proscription in advance of the vote in the Commons. Likewise, more than 600 public figures called for the government to drop the plans.

Following the House of Commons vote, the House of Lords will also need to vote on the proposed proscription. If they do choose to add Palestine Action to the list of proscribed terrorist organisations, this could come into force as early as this weekend.

239 MPs did not vote on the decision to proscribe Palestine Action. Many of them will have intentionally abstained. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

As described above, many MPs who opposed the proscription of Palestine Action may not have participated in the vote so as to not be voting against the proscription of the two white supremacist groups also included in the proscription vote.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on proscribing Palestine Action.

MPs that voted to proscribe Palestine Action

Alan Mak Conservative Havant Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Stamford Alison Griffiths Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Andrew Snowden Conservative Fylde Aphra Brandreth Conservative Chester South and Eddisbury Ashley Fox Conservative Bridgwater Ben Obese-Jecty Conservative Huntingdon Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Blake Stephenson Conservative Mid Bedfordshire Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bradley Thomas Conservative Bromsgrove Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Danny Kruger Conservative East Wiltshire David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Reed Conservative Exmouth and Exeter East David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Edward Argar Conservative Melton and Syston Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Bourne Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative North Cotswolds Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Gregory Stafford Conservative Farnham and Bordon Harriet Cross Conservative Gordon and Buchan Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and Malling Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Jack Rankin Conservative Windsor James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk James Cleverly Conservative Braintree James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Jeremy Hunt Conservative Godalming and Ash Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland and Fakenham Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Joe Robertson Conservative Isle of Wight East John Cooper Conservative Dumfries and Galloway John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Katie Lam Conservative Weald of Kent Kieran Mullan Conservative Bexhill and Battle Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Lewis Cocking Conservative Broxbourne Lincoln Jopp Conservative Spelthorne Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Luke Evans Conservative Hinckley and Bosworth Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Martin Vickers Conservative Brigg and Immingham Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton West Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Mike Wood Conservative Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Mims Davies Conservative East Grinstead and Uckfield Neil Hudson Conservative Epping Forest Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Neil Shastri-Hurst Conservative Solihull West and Shirley Nigel Huddleston Conservative Droitwich and Evesham Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Paul Holmes Conservative Hamble Valley Peter Bedford Conservative Mid Leicestershire Peter Fortune Conservative Bromley and Biggin Hill Priti Patel Conservative Witham Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Rebecca Paul Conservative Reigate Rebecca Smith Conservative South West Devon Richard Fuller Conservative North Bedfordshire Richard Holden Conservative Basildon and Billericay Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Shivani Raja Conservative Leicester East Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Stuart Anderson Conservative South Shropshire Stuart Andrew Conservative Daventry Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Andrew Gwynne Independent Gorton and Denton Dan Norris Independent North East Somerset and Hanham Oliver Ryan Independent Burnley Patrick Spencer Independent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Rupert Lowe Independent Great Yarmouth Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Adam Jogee Labour Newcastle-under-Lyme Adam Thompson Labour Erewash Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Alan Gemmell Labour Central Ayrshire Alan Strickland Labour Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Alex Ballinger Labour Halesowen Alex Barros-Curtis Labour Cardiff West Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Alex Mayer Labour Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Alex McIntyre Labour Gloucester Alex Sobel Labour Leeds Central and Headingley Alice Macdonald Labour Norwich North Alison Hume Labour Scarborough and Whitby Alison McGovern Labour Birkenhead Alison Taylor Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire North Amanda Hack Labour North West Leicestershire Amanda Martin Labour Portsmouth North Andrew Cooper Labour Mid Cheshire Andrew Lewin Labour Welwyn Hatfield Andrew Ranger Labour Wrexham Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Andy MacNae Labour Rossendale and Darwen Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith and Chiswick Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Anna Dixon Labour Shipley Anna Gelderd Labour South East Cornwall Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Anna Turley Labour Redcar Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Antonia Bance Labour Tipton and Wednesbury Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Baggy Shanker Labour Derby South Barry Gardiner Labour Brent West Beccy Cooper Labour Worthing West Becky Gittins Labour Clwyd East Ben Coleman Labour Chelsea and Fulham Ben Goldsborough Labour South Norfolk Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Callum Anderson Labour Buckingham and Bletchley Calvin Bailey Labour Leyton and Wanstead Cat Eccles Labour Stourbridge Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Friern Barnet Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Chris Curtis Labour Milton Keynes North Chris Elmore Labour Bridgend Chris Evans Labour Caerphilly Chris Kane Labour Stirling and Strathallan Chris McDonald Labour Stockton North Chris Murray Labour Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Chris Vince Labour Harlow Chris Ward Labour Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Chris Webb Labour Blackpool South Claire Hazelgrove Labour Filton and Bradley Stoke Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Clive Efford Labour Eltham and Chislehurst Connor Rand Labour Altrincham and Sale West Damien Egan Labour Bristol North East Dan Aldridge Labour Weston-super-Mare Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley North Dan Tomlinson Labour Chipping Barnet Daniel Francis Labour Bexleyheath and Crayford Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Danny Beales Labour Uxbridge and South Ruislip Darren Paffey Labour Southampton Itchen Dave Robertson Labour Lichfield David Baines Labour St Helens North David Burton-Sampson Labour Southend West and Leigh David Pinto-Duschinsky Labour Hendon David Taylor Labour Hemel Hempstead David Williams Labour Stoke-on-Trent North Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Derek Twigg Labour Widnes and Halewood Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Douglas Alexander Labour Lothian East Douglas McAllister Labour West Dunbartonshire Elaine Stewart Labour Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Emily Darlington Labour Milton Keynes Central Emma Foody Labour Cramlington and Killingworth Emma Lewell Labour South Shields Emma Reynolds Labour Wycombe Euan Stainbank Labour Falkirk Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Frank McNally Labour Coatbridge and Bellshill Gareth Snell Labour Stoke-on-Trent Central Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Gill German Labour Clwyd North Gordon McKee Labour Glasgow South Graeme Downie Labour Dunfermline and Dollar Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Middleton South Gregor Poynton Labour Livingston Gurinder Singh Josan Labour Smethwick Hamish Falconer Labour Lincoln Heidi Alexander Labour Swindon South Helena Dollimore Labour Hastings and Rye Henry Tufnell Labour Mid and South Pembrokeshire Hilary Benn Labour Leeds South Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Imogen Walker Labour Hamilton and Clyde Valley Irene Campbell Labour North Ayrshire and Arran Jack Abbott Labour Ipswich Jacob Collier Labour Burton and Uttoxeter Jade Botterill Labour Ossett and Denby Dale Jake Richards Labour Rother Valley James Frith Labour Bury North James Naish Labour Rushcliffe Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Jen Craft Labour Thurrock Jess Asato Labour Lowestoft Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham Yardley Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Jessica Toale Labour Bournemouth West Jim Dickson Labour Dartford Jo Platt Labour Leigh and Atherton Jo White Labour Bassetlaw Jodie Gosling Labour Nuneaton Joe Morris Labour Hexham John Slinger Labour Rugby John Whitby Labour Derbyshire Dales Jon Pearce Labour High Peak Jonathan Davies Labour Mid Derbyshire Jonathan Hinder Labour Pendle and Clitheroe Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Josh Dean Labour Hertford and Stortford Josh Fenton-Glynn Labour Calder Valley Josh MacAlister Labour Whitehaven and Workington Josh Newbury Labour Cannock Chase Josh Simons Labour Makerfield Juliet Campbell Labour Broxtowe Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Bromborough Kanishka Narayan Labour Vale of Glamorgan Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Kate Dearden Labour Halifax Katie White Labour Leeds North West Katrina Murray Labour Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Keir Mather Labour Selby Kenneth Stevenson Labour Airdrie and Shotts Kevin McKenna Labour Sittingbourne and Sheppey Kim Leadbeater Labour Spen Valley Kirith Entwistle Labour Bolton North East Kirsteen Sullivan Labour Bathgate and Linlithgow Kirsty McNeill Labour Midlothian Laura Kyrke-Smith Labour Aylesbury Lauren Edwards Labour Rochester and Strood Lauren Sullivan Labour Gravesham Laurence Turner Labour Birmingham Northfield Lee Pitcher Labour Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Leigh Ingham Labour Stafford Lewis Atkinson Labour Sunderland Central Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Liam Conlon Labour Beckenham and Penge Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Lillian Jones Labour Kilmarnock and Loudoun Linsey Farnsworth Labour Amber Valley Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Liz Twist Labour Blaydon and Consett Lizzi Collinge Labour Morecambe and Lunesdale Lloyd Hatton Labour South Dorset Lola McEvoy Labour Darlington Lorraine Beavers Labour Blackpool North and Fleetwood Louise Jones Labour North East Derbyshire Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Luke Akehurst Labour North Durham Luke Charters Labour York Outer Luke Murphy Labour Basingstoke Luke Myer Labour Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Margaret Mullane Labour Dagenham and Rainham Maria Eagle Labour Liverpool Garston Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Mark Ferguson Labour Gateshead Central and Whickham Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Mark Sewards Labour Leeds South West and Morley Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Martin McCluskey Labour Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Martin Rhodes Labour Glasgow North Mary Creagh Labour Coventry East Mary Glindon Labour Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Matt Rodda Labour Reading Central Matt Turmaine Labour Watford Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Matthew Patrick Labour Wirral West Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Maureen Burke Labour Glasgow North East Maya Ellis Labour Ribble Valley Melanie Onn Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Miatta Fahnbulleh Labour Peckham Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen Michael Wheeler Labour Worsley and Eccles Michelle Scrogham Labour Barrow and Furness Michelle Welsh Labour Sherwood Forest Mike Reader Labour Northampton South Mike Tapp Labour Dover and Deal Natalie Fleet Labour Bolsover Natasha Irons Labour Croydon East Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Nesil Caliskan Labour Barking Nicholas Dakin Labour Scunthorpe Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Noah Law Labour St Austell and Newquay Olivia Bailey Labour Reading West and Mid Berkshire Pam Cox Labour Colchester Patricia Ferguson Labour Glasgow West Paul Davies Labour Colne Valley Paul Foster Labour South Ribble Paul Waugh Labour Rochdale Paula Barker Labour Liverpool Wavertree Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham Erdington Perran Moon Labour Camborne and Redruth Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Peter Kyle Labour Hove and Portslade Peter Lamb Labour Crawley Peter Prinsley Labour Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Peter Swallow Labour Bracknell Phil Brickell Labour Bolton West Polly Billington Labour East Thanet Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham Edgbaston Rachel Blake Labour Cities of London and Westminster Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South and South Bedfordshire Rachel Taylor Labour North Warwickshire and Bedworth Richard Baker Labour Glenrothes and Mid Fife Richard Quigley Labour Isle of Wight West Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Rosie Wrighting Labour Kettering Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Stepney Ruth Jones Labour Newport West and Islwyn Sally Jameson Labour Doncaster Central Sam Carling Labour North West Cambridgeshire Sam Rushworth Labour Bishop Auckland Samantha Dixon Labour Chester North and Neston Samantha Niblett Labour South Derbyshire Sarah Coombes Labour West Bromwich Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Sarah Hall Labour Warrington South Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Sarah Russell Labour Congleton Sarah Sackman Labour Finchley and Golders Green Sarah Smith Labour Hyndburn Satvir Kaur Labour Southampton Test Scott Arthur Labour Edinburgh South West Sean Woodcock Labour Banbury Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Sojan Joseph Labour Ashford Sonia Kumar Labour Dudley Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley South Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberafan Maesteg Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Steve Race Labour Exeter Steve Witherden Labour Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Steve Yemm Labour Mansfield Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Terry Jermy Labour South West Norfolk Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Tom Collins Labour Worcester Tom Rutland Labour East Worthing and Shoreham Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Tony Vaughan Labour Folkestone and Hythe Torcuil Crichton Labour Na h-Eileanan an Iar Tracy Gilbert Labour Edinburgh North and Leith Tristan Osborne Labour Chatham and Aylesford Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Highgate Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham North Warinder Juss Labour Wolverhampton West Will Stone Labour Swindon North Yuan Yang Labour Earley and Woodley Yvette Cooper Labour Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Nigel Farage Reform UK Clacton Richard Tice Reform UK Boston and Skegness Sarah Pochin Reform UK Runcorn and Helsby Jim Allister Traditional Unionist Voice North Antrim Robin Swann Ulster Unionist Party South Antrim Christian Wakeford (teller) Labour Bury South Gen Kitchen (teller) Labour Wellingborough and Rushden

MPs that voted against proscribing Palestine Action

Adrian Ramsay Green Party Waveney Valley Carla Denyer Green Party Bristol Central Ellie Chowns Green Party North Herefordshire Siân Berry Green Party Brighton Pavilion Adnan Hussain Independent Blackburn Apsana Begum Independent Poplar and Limehouse Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North John McDonnell Independent Hayes and Harlington Shockat Adam Independent Leicester South Zarah Sultana Independent Coventry South Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington Grahame Morris Labour Easington Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool West Derby Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool Riverside Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Ayoub Khan (teller) Independent Birmingham Perry Barr Bell Ribeiro-Addy (teller) Labour Clapham and Brixton Hill

MPs that did not vote

Sorcha Eastwood Alliance Lagan Valley Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Wetherby and Easingwold Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Charlie Dewhirst Conservative Bridlington and The Wolds David Davis Conservative Goole and Pocklington Gavin Williamson Conservative Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and Tavistock George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Greg Smith Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent John Glen Conservative Salisbury John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Kemi Badenoch Conservative North West Essex Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Nick Timothy Conservative West Suffolk Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond and Northallerton Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley and Ilkley Roger Gale Conservative Herne Bay and Sandwich Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden and Solihull East Sarah Bool Conservative South Northamptonshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham and Waterlooville Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Caroline Nokes Deputy Speaker Romsey and Southampton North Judith Cummins Deputy Speaker Bradford South Nusrat Ghani Deputy Speaker Sussex Weald Alex Easton Independent North Down Iqbal Mohamed Independent Dewsbury and Batley Rosie Duffield Independent Canterbury Abtisam Mohamed Labour Sheffield Central Afzal Khan Labour Manchester Rusholme Al Carns Labour Birmingham Selly Oak Alex Baker Labour Aldershot Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North and Kimberley Alistair Strathern Labour Hitchin Allison Gardner Labour Stoke-on-Trent South Andrew Pakes Labour Peterborough Andy McDonald Labour Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Anneliese Midgley Labour Knowsley Bambos Charalambous Labour Southgate and Wood Green Bayo Alaba Labour Southend East and Rochford Blair McDougall Labour East Renfrewshire Brian Leishman Labour Alloa and Grangemouth Carolyn Harris Labour Neath and Swansea East Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Wyre Catherine Atkinson Labour Derby North Catherine Fookes Labour Monmouthshire Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Chris Bloore Labour Redditch Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda and Ogmore Chris Hinchliff Labour North East Hertfordshire Claire Hughes Labour Bangor Aberconwy Connor Naismith Labour Crewe and Nantwich Dan Carden Labour Liverpool Walton Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West David Lammy Labour Tottenham David Smith Labour North Northumberland Dawn Butler Labour Brent East Deirdre Costigan Labour Ealing Southall Ed Miliband Labour Doncaster North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and East Dulwich Elsie Blundell Labour Heywood and Middleton North Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Fred Thomas Labour Plymouth Moor View Georgia Gould Labour Queen’s Park and Maida Vale Harpreet Uppal Labour Huddersfield Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Ian Lavery Labour Blyth and Ashington James Asser Labour West Ham and Beckton James Murray Labour Ealing North Jas Athwal Labour Ilford South Jayne Kirkham Labour Truro and Falmouth Jeevun Sandher Labour Loughborough Jeff Smith Labour Manchester Withington Jenny Riddell-Carpenter Labour Suffolk Coastal Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff East Joani Reid Labour East Kilbride and Strathaven Joe Powell Labour Kensington and Bayswater Johanna Baxter Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire South John Grady Labour Glasgow East John Healey Labour Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Jon Trickett Labour Normanton and Hemsworth Jonathan Brash Labour Hartlepool Julia Buckley Labour Shrewsbury Julie Minns Labour Carlisle Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton and Winchmore Hill Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow and Gateshead East Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Kevin Bonavia Labour Stevenage Lee Barron Labour Corby and East Northamptonshire Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield Heeley Lucy Rigby Labour Northampton North Marie Tidball Labour Penistone and Stocksbridge Markus Campbell-Savours Labour Penrith and Solway Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Matt Bishop Labour Forest of Dean Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Michael Payne Labour Gedling Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Naushabah Khan Labour Gillingham and Rainham Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Neil Duncan-Jordan Labour Poole Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield Hallam Pamela Nash Labour Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Patrick Hurley Labour Southport Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West and Pudsey Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Sadik Al-Hassan Labour North Somerset Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Sarah Jones Labour Croydon West Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham Ladywood Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Gateshead South Shaun Davies Labour Telford Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield and Rothwell Simon Opher Labour Stroud Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Steve Reed Labour Streatham and Croydon North Sureena Brackenridge Labour Wolverhampton North East Tim Roca Labour Macclesfield Tom Hayes Labour Bournemouth East Torsten Bell Labour Swansea West Uma Kumaran Labour Stratford and Bow Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall and Bloxwich Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South and Walkden Zubir Ahmed Labour Glasgow South West Adam Dance Liberal Democrat Yeovil Alex Brewer Liberal Democrat North East Hampshire Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Mid Sussex Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Angus MacDonald Liberal Democrat Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Anna Sabine Liberal Democrat Frome and East Somerset Ben Maguire Liberal Democrat North Cornwall Bobby Dean Liberal Democrat Carshalton and Wallington Brian Mathew Liberal Democrat Melksham and Devizes Calum Miller Liberal Democrat Bicester and Woodstock Cameron Thomas Liberal Democrat Tewkesbury Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrat South Devon Charlie Maynard Liberal Democrat Witney Charlotte Cane Liberal Democrat Ely and East Cambridgeshire Chris Coghlan Liberal Democrat Dorking and Horley Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Claire Young Liberal Democrat Thornbury and Yate Clive Jones Liberal Democrat Wokingham Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Danny Chambers Liberal Democrat Winchester David Chadwick Liberal Democrat Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Edward Morello Liberal Democrat West Dorset Freddie van Mierlo Liberal Democrat Henley and Thame Gideon Amos Liberal Democrat Taunton and Wellington Helen Maguire Liberal Democrat Epsom and Ewell Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Ian Roome Liberal Democrat North Devon Ian Sollom Liberal Democrat St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire James MacCleary Liberal Democrat Lewes Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Jess Brown-Fuller Liberal Democrat Chichester John Milne Liberal Democrat Horsham Josh Babarinde Liberal Democrat Eastbourne Joshua Reynolds Liberal Democrat Maidenhead Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Lee Dillon Liberal Democrat Newbury Lisa Smart Liberal Democrat Hazel Grove Liz Jarvis Liberal Democrat Eastleigh Marie Goldman Liberal Democrat Chelmsford Martin Wrigley Liberal Democrat Newton Abbot Max Wilkinson Liberal Democrat Cheltenham Mike Martin Liberal Democrat Tunbridge Wells Monica Harding Liberal Democrat Esher and Walton Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Olly Glover Liberal Democrat Didcot and Wantage Paul Kohler Liberal Democrat Wimbledon Pippa Heylings Liberal Democrat South Cambridgeshire Rachel Gilmour Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Minehead Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Honiton and Sidmouth Roz Savage Liberal Democrat South Cotswolds Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Glastonbury and Somerton Sarah Gibson Liberal Democrat Chippenham Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Steff Aquarone Liberal Democrat North Norfolk Steve Darling Liberal Democrat Torbay Susan Murray Liberal Democrat Mid Dunbartonshire Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Tom Morrison Liberal Democrat Cheadle Victoria Collins Liberal Democrat Harpenden and Berkhamsted Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat Mid Dorset and North Poole Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Will Forster Liberal Democrat Woking Zöe Franklin Liberal Democrat Guildford Ann Davies Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Preseli Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Llinos Medi Plaid Cymru Ynys Môn James McMurdock Reform UK South Basildon and East Thurrock Lee Anderson Reform UK Ashfield Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee Central Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus and Perthshire Glens Graham Leadbitter Scottish National Party Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and Kinross-shire Seamus Logan Scottish National Party Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Stephen Gethins Scottish National Party Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Cathal Mallaghan Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Pat Cullen Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South and Mid Down Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward